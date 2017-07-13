Search

NATIONAL GLORY: Henley Regatta success for City of Peterborough

Henley Regatta winners, from left, Ian Palmer, David Smith, Chris Callow and Steve Cranfield.

Henley Regatta winners, from left, Ian Palmer, David Smith, Chris Callow and Steve Cranfield.

0
Have your say

City of Peterborough rowers tasted glory at the world famous Henley Regatta.

Ian Palmer and Steve Cranfield joined Star and Leicester club rowers Chris Callow and David Smith in a composite crew taking part in the Masters B coxless quad event.

And after a superb win by three lengths in the semi-final against Thames Rowing Club, the oar-some foursome defeated Upper Thames Rowing Club by two feet on their home water.

This result was something of a turn-up as Upper Thames had recorded a semi-final time eight seconds faster than their final conquerors.

City’s own Masters E coxless quad of Graham Barks, Jim Burt, Jack Ward and Steve Tuck reached their final, but were beaten by a strong Norwich quad.

City had beaten Henley Rowing Club by four lengths in their semi-final.

City were also represented by two lady crews at Henley.

The Masters C eight of Helen Wallace, Bridge Lloyd, Emma Richardson, Gemma Singleton, Caroline Calver, Tina Allen, Gail Parker, Hayley Marsters and cox Hannah Parker missed out on a semi-final berth by one and three quarter lengths, to the crew that went on to win the event.

Anita Carter and Joan Heath took part in the Masters E double scull event and were beaten in the semi-final by a composite crew from Dart Totnes and Exeter Rowing Club who also went on to win the event.