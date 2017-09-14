NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Lunn has fun on Rutland Water

Paul Lunn of PACTRAC claimed a gold and a bronze medal at the National Mid-Distance Triathlon Championships at Rutland Water.

Lunn came third overall and first in his 45-49 age group after a 1900m swim, a 53-mile bike ride and a 13.1 mile run.

Lunn was 50th after the swim (32.55), but recorded the fourth fastest transition to immediately move up 14 places to 36th. He then recorded the fourth fastest time on the bike (2.08.57) which moved him up to sixth place overall.

Lunn then moved up three places during the run with a time of 1.20.13 for a 4.02.05 overall finishing time.

Other PACTRAC members taking part were Roger Canham (53rd overall), Dave Thorold (99th), Anthony Brown (159th), Ricky Dear (176th), Charlie Brooks (178th), Louise Alexander (490th), Ashley Weller (511th) and Sue Davys (615th).

Davys was fifth in her age group. Brown finished ninth in his.