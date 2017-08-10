Murphy’s a Calfman winner

Have your say

Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) member Terry Murphy was a winner at the Calfman Triathlon at Emberton Park, Olney.

He completed the course of a 950-metre swim, 29-mile bike ride and 6.25-mile run in 3:07:55 for 68th place overall and first place in his age group.

n Dave Allsop competed in the Ironman (swim 2.4 miles, bike 112 miles, run 26.2 miles) in Maastrict, Netherlands, and was 353th in 11:17:09 and 26th in his age group.

n Rob Hammond came seventh overall in the BRAT Standard Distance Triathlon in 2:04:41 and fourth in the 40-49 age group .

n PACTRAC had 15 competitors at the NiceTri Standard Distance Triathlon at Grafham water on Sunday.

The distances were swim 1500 metres, bike 23 miles and run 6.25 miles.

The race attracted a highly competitive field from across the country.

Andrew Chapman was the best placed PACTRACer with Sarah Haslam the best placed in her age group in sixth place.

PACTRAC results:

109. Andrew Chapman 2:09:46 (age group 15).

131. Chris Pike 2:11:51 (AG 15).

133. Ricky Dear 2:12:01 (AG 18).

136. Aaron Godden 2:12:40 (AG 19).

142. Simon Guerin 2:13:43 (AG 21).

165. Steve Hope 2:16:26 (AG 10).

182. Simon Pauffley 2:18:34 (AG 14).

217. Andrea Robinett 2:19:19 (AG 8).

208. Gary Shoemake 2:22:40 (AG 29).

209. Rhys Wilkinson 2:22:54 (AG 15).

335. Sarah Haslam 2:30:55 (AG 6).

257. Paul Jephcott 2:33:33 (AG 8).

258. Nick Park 2:33:35 (AG 41).

277. Christian Richards 2:41:07 (AG 39).

431. Angela Wallis 2:48:57 (AG 15).