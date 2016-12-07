MOSCONI CUP: Gray stars for Europe’s ‘dream team’

Bourne’s master cueman Mark Gray was in superb form for Europe last night (December 7) as they opened up a 7-2 lead over USA in the annual Mosconi Cup match at the Alexandra Palace, London.

Europe won three of last night’s four matches and Gray, the resident professional at Bourne Snooker Club, starred in two of those victories.

In the opening doubles match of the night, he partnered Niels Feijen to a 5-2 win over Shane Van Boening and Skyler Woodward, then in the final game he smashed Justin Bergman 5-1 at singles to leave the USA with a mountain to climb going into today’s action.

The team first to 11 takes the trophy and the USA haven’t won in eight years.

European captain Marcus Chamat said; “The mood in the group is electric and we feel like we are on top of the world. The confidence in the guys and the charisma everybody has, it is a dream team.”

Gray said after beating Bergman: “I have played in three Mosconis and that was the performance of my Mosconi career especially as it was against the guy who has probably been their best player.

“I love the big stage with the bigger crowds, and you don’t get much bigger than Ally Pally with 2,000 screaming fans going wild. If you can’t play well here then you aren’t going to play well anywhere.”

On the opening night Gray was also an impressive winner as he and Austrian Albin Ouschan beat top American pair Rodney Morris and Van Boening.