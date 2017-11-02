Matthew is a champion

Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) youngster Matthew Wouldham is an Eastern Region champion.

He did well during the season-long series, winning three events - the Clacton Triathlon, the Framlingham Triathlon and the Infinity Aquathlon - and has been announced as the youth (aged 15-16 years) champion.

Clubmate Katie Tasker came second in the TriStar 3 (13-14yrs) category and Olivia Corner finished fourth in the TriStar 2 (11-12yrs).

Katie won triathlons in Norwich, Walden and Cambridge and the Bedford Autodrome Duathlon while Olivia won the Norwich and the West Suffolk Wheelers triathlons and the Clacton off-road Duathlon.