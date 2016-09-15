Lunn lands English title at Rutland Water

Peterborough Triathon Club (PACTRAC) member Paul Lunn won a gold medal at the English National Championships at Rutland Water at the weekend.

He finished sixth overall in the Vitruvian Triathlon (swim 1.2 miles, bike 56 miles, run 13.1 miles ) just 1:37 minutes from a podium place, and easily winning his 40-45 age group.

PACTRAC Results: 6 Paul Lunn 4:02:04 (age group 1st); 108 Giles Cooper 4:38:19 (agr group 5); 162 Steve Coombes 4:53:17 (age group 25); 199 Daniel Fitzjohn (agr group 35); 358 Adrian Whitby 5:19:26 (age group 68); 466 Robin Laukaitis 5:37:18 (age group 30); 656 Simon Taylor 6:12:42 (age group 22).

Four PACTRAC members were among the 250 Brits who took part in the European Middle Distance Triathlon Championships (swim 1.2 miles, bike 50 miles, run 13.1 miles) in Austria.

Unfortunately, Robin Brookes was injured and only tackled the swim and bike legs.

The other three all finished. Andy Gregg was the fastest of the trio in 4:56:16 while Tristan Matthews had the best age group position of 33rd.

Results: Tristan Matthews 5:01:41 (age group 64); Christina Cork 5:47:39 (age group 33); Andy Gregg 4:56:16 (age group 33).

Other PACTRAC results:

Chillswim Coniston End-to-end 5.25 mile swim: 349 Kate Armstrong 3:20:51 (age group 7).

Haarlemmermeer Half- Marathon, Holland: Steve Hope 1:39:02.

Ypres Marathon Belgium: Steve Hope 3:59:45.

Greater Cambridge 10k: 52 Aaron Godden 40:45.