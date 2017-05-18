Lunn in red-hot form in Majorca

Paul Lunn shone in the Mediterranean sun at the weekend when scorching to an age group win in a triathlon in Majorca.

The 44 year-old Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) member raced in the gruelling Half-Ironman 70.3 event in Porto Alcudia and was top finisher in the 45-49 age group.

The race involved a 1.2-mile swim in the warm Mediterranean sea from Alcudia Beach, a 56-mile bike ride into the mountains and a 13.1-mile run around the beach area on a very hot day.

Lunn finished in 4.24.18 which earned him 23rd place overall out of 3,500 competitors. Of the 22 ahead of him, 21 were professionals.

Lunn has competed in all seven Half-Ironman races in Majorca and last year he was runner-up in his age group. This year he finished nine minutes clear of his nearest age group rival .

PACTRAC results:

23. Paul Lunn 4.24.18 AG 1st.

325. Chris Pike 5.05.45 AG 17.

382. Dave Thorold 5.09.28 AG 25.

557. Richard Pike 5.19.38 AG 46.

873. Steve Skelhon 5.36.00 AG 79.

891. Andrew Chapman 5.36.37 AG 155.

1448.Robin Brookes 6.00.25 AG 46.

2663.Graham Ribbons 8.07.24 AG 306.

Two triathlons took place in Peterborough at the Rowing Club Lake at Thorpe Meadows on Sunday.

They were organised by Monster Racing Ltd from Ely and there were 273 finishers overall.

The first was a Monster Mojo which involved a swim of 1.2 miles (out and back with a mass start), a bike ride of 51 miles (out to Marholm, with three loops around Ufford, Upton and Castor) and an off-road run of 12.5 miles.

Two PACTRAC members took part with Dave Allsop finishing 45th (5th age group) in 5.06.48 and Gary Shoemake 64th (9th age group) in 5.26.50.

The winner, Harry Palmer from the Zoot Athlos Race Team, finished in 3.57.29.

The second race was a Monster Mojito (swim 1500m, bike 24 miles, run 6.25 miles) and again there were two PACTRACers in the field.

Andrea Robinett was 35th in 2.28.09 (2nd age group) and Susie Freeman 36th in 2.29.03 (1st age group). They were second and third ladies overall.

Thomas Davies from Racehub won this one in 1.56.40.