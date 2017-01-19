LOOKING BACK: Young Posh winger picked to play for England

Seventeen year-old Posh winger Colin Garwood was selected for the England Youth team to play against Scotland 50 years ago.

Other sporting highlights from this week in years gone by . . .

20 YEARS AGO

FOOTBALL: Paul Culpin joined Stamford to become the eighth former Posh playher to sign for Steve Evans’ team. The others were Milton Graham, Trevor Quow, Pat O’Keeffe, Micky Gynn, Steve Collins, Hamish Curtis and Paul Bryant.

ATHLETICS: Mike Barnsdale of Nene Valley Harriers won the silver medal in the Eastern Veterans Cross-Country Championships at Grantham.

ICE HOCKEY: Peterborough Pirates were smashed 14-2 at home by Slough. Kevin King and Darren Cotton scored the two consolation goals.

FOOTBALL: Referee Ted Tasker was presented with a plaque by the Peterborough Sunday League in recognition of his 50 years service to local football.

RUGBY: Thorney put up a brave fight in their first ever Hunts & Peterborough County Cup final, but were eventually beaten 22-15 by hot favourites Borough. Peter Brudnell, Dave Brudnell, Steve Britten and Lee Gallagher scored tries for Borough with Andy McGeown and Archie Bennett crossing for Thorney.

FOOTBALL: Wisbech reached the last 16 in the FA Vase with a 1-0 win over Southend Manor. Selwyn Shelton scored the goal.

30 YEARS AGO

ATHLETICS: Tony Green of Nene Valley Harriers was the best placed local runner in the Eastern Cross-Country Championships at Ampthill. He finished 10th.

ARCHERY: Denis Savory (Wisbech) and Angela Goulty (Nene Bowmen) won the men’s and ladies titles at the Cambridgeshire Indoor Championships.

SKATING: John French from Coates finished runner-up in the GB Amateur Championship on a frozen Bury Fen. Nottingham-based international Stewart Horsepool won it.

ICE HOCKEY: Todd Bidner (3) and Garry Unger (4) did the bulk of the scoring as Peterborough Pirates won 11-7 at Trafford Metros.

POSH: Noel Cantwell’s side slid to a 1-0 defeat at home to Leyton Orient on a snow-covered London Road pitch. Wakeley Gage was Posh’s man-of-the-match.

HOCKEY: Peterborough Athletic thirds were the only local team to beat the big freeze.They also beat Cambridge City Veterans 3-0 with goals by Steve Lamb, Paul Seton and Nadeem.

ANGLING: Peterborough rod John Fish won the Deeping St James AC match at The Folly with a 3lb 13oz net of roach.

40 YEARS AGO

FOOTBALL: Walton Youth Club reached the quarter-finals of the National Association of Youth Clubs Cup by beating Earls Barton 2-0 with goals by Billy Hurry and Stuart Chambers.

RUGBY: Borough beat Spalding 16-10 with Alan Keeley, Bob Short and Tich Ireson scoring tries.

FOOTBALL: Walton schoolboy Glen Beech was offered an aprrenticeship at first division Aston Villa.

FOOTBALL: Dave Eldred scored from a 20-yard free-kick to give March a 1-0 win over Haverhill in the Eastern League.

FOOTBALL: Ramsey Town moved up to second in the Peterborough League Premier Division table behind King’s Lynn after smashing Holbeach Reserves 8-0. Bryn Carnelley and John Hunt shared the goals with four apiece.

FOOTBALL: Peterborough Rovers reached the last 32 of the FA Vase by beating Peterborough League rivals Parson Drove 3-0 in a third round replay with goals by Glyn Tilbrook (2) and Glyn Starr.

ATHLETICS: Local bobby Geoff Capes set a new UK indoor shot putt record when winning the Cosford Games with 68ft 8ins. That was just two inches short of the European record.

50 YEARS AGO

CYCLING: Peterborough Cycling Club star Dave Stanbridge picked up 11 major trophies at the club’s annual presentation evening.

POSH: Tommy Ross hit the winner for Gordon Clark’s side in a 2-1 FA Cup win over Walsall at London Road. Ron Cooper was man-of-the-match while skipper Frank Rankmore suffered a broken collarbone.

RUGBY: Barry Vanstone was the star of the show for Borough as they won 18-3 at Old Northamptonians. He scored three tries and kicked three conversions for a 15-point haul. Jack Deacon also scored a try.

HOCKEY: Arthur Blood scored four goals and Malc Urwin hit a hat-trick as Co-op beat GPO 7-0.

HOCKEY: Ron Ballantyne also hit a hat -trick for Triple S in their 5-4 win over Lincoln Road Venturers.

POSH: Young winger Colin Garwood (17) was picked to play for the England Youth team against Scotland.

FOOTBALL: John Palmer, Dave Timms and Brian Cook scored for Peterborough League title-chasers Whittlesey in a 3-2 win at Manea.

POSH: Colin Garwood and John Mason scored for Posh Reserves in a 3-2 defeat at Coventry.