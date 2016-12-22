LOOKING BACK: Whittlesey lad helps Aston Villa to a 5-1 win against Liverpool

Mick Buttress, a teenager from Whittlesey, played for Aston Villa 40 years ago in a big win over league champions Liverpool at Villa Park.

Other local sporting highlights this week in years gone by . . .

50 YEARS AGO

POSH: Gordon Clark’s side lost 3-1 to Doncaster at Belle Vue. Alick Jeffrey scored all three goals for Rovers with Johnny Byrne netting for Posh.

POSH: Posh Reserves beat Leicester City Reserves 3-2 with goals by Gordon Pulley (2) and Jimmy Rooney. Peter Shilton was in goal for Leicester.

HOCKEY: Odyssians beat Co-op 1-0 in the Iuvenix Cup final thanks to a goal by Dave Gill. Barry Norman missed a penalty flick for Co-op. Bas Clare and John Lake starred for Odyssians in defence.

HOCKEY: The previous day Bas Clare had scored a hat-trick for Peterborough Town seconds in a 7-1 win against Loughborough seconds.

FOOTBALL: Peterborough League Premier Division title-chasers Ramsey Town had winger Terry Southern sent off but still beat March Reserves 2-0 through two Butch Meadows strikes.

RUGBY: Borough beat Wisbech 15-11 thanks to tries by Peter Beasley, Barry Vanstone, Tom McClure, Ken Smith and Murdoch McCulloch.

FOOTBALL: Posh youngster Colin Garwood hit a hat-trick for Northants Youths in a 4-3 FA County Youth Cup win over Cambs.

40 YEARS AGO

FOOTBALL: Whittlesey youngster Mick Buttress made his debut for First Division Aston Villa. The 18 year-old came on as a second-half substitute in the match against league champions Liverpool at Villa Park. Villa won 5-1.

FOOTBALL: Technical College smashed Cadge & Colman 18-0 in a Peterborough Sunday League Division Two game with Richard Ward netting six times and Dennis Wildman five.

FOOTBALL: A goal by Alan Jones gave Whittlesey United a 1-0 win over Glinton to keep them top of the Peterborough League Division One table.

RUGBY: Borough beat Wisbech 20-0 with tries coming from Eddie Hein, Tich Ireson (2) and skipper Martin Bampton.

BOXING: Steve Moyses, Tony Leggett and Ged Elliott were all impressive winners for Peterborough Amateur Boxing Club at a show in St Neots. Moyses and Leggett won on points while Eastholm School pupil Elliott scored a spectacular second round knockout against Mark Brooks from King’s Lynn.

FOOTBALL: Dave English scored a hat-trick for Bluebell Rangers in a 7-6 win over Bluebell Celtic in the Hunts Colts League.

20 YEARS AGO

ICE HOCKEY: Peterborough Pirates crashed to their heaviest Premier League defeat of the season when losing 25-2 at Solihull. Player-coach Kevin King and Tom Brown scored consolation goals.

FOOTBALL: Sunday Combination League Premier Division pacesetters Golden Lion suffered a first defeat of the season when losing 1-0 to Peter Pan. Craig Scotcher got the goal.

FOOTBALL: New Perkins boss Garry Richardson, who took over from Robbie Reid, got off to a disastrous start as his Peterborough League Premier Division side lost 3-1 at home to Stamford Bels. Steve Davenport (2) and Tim Kew scored for Bels.

FOOTBALL: Wisbech advanced to the last 32 of the FA Vase by beating Diss Town 3-0 with goals by Ian Williams (2) and Peter Munns.

HOCKEY: Sawtry schoolgirl Anita Goldsmith was selected for the England Under 21 squad to compete in the European Indoor Championships in Prague.

ANGLING: Peterborough retained the East Midlands Winter League title after winning the last match on Cock Bank Drain. They also had the individual winner in Tom Wilson, who caught over 100 roach for 4lb 9ozs.

10 YEARS AGO

RUGBY: Borough first team manager Paul Freeman forgot to take the kit to a game at Hinckley and ended up paying £80 for a taxi to go and fetch it.

BOWLS: There was an early Christmas present for local bowler Pat Reynolds as she learned she’d been selected for the England women’s indoor squad.

ICE HOCKEY: Phantoms suffered a rare home defeat when losing 6-3 to English Premier League rivals Swindon Wildcats. Phantoms goals came from Dean Tonks, Taras Foremsky and Brent Gough.

POSH: Mark Wright, sacked as London Road manager in January, returned to the club as boss of Chester and celebrated a 2-0 win.

FOOTBALL: Mark Baines fired the winner for Deeping in a 2-1 win over Raunds which sent them up to second in the UCL Premier Division table just three points behind Wellingborough.

FOOTBALL: Lee Mills hit a hat-trick for Sunday Morning League Division One leaders McCains in a crushing 9-1 win over West Town.

RUGBY: Skipper Darryl Thrower crossed for a hat-trick of tries as his Thorney side beat March 41-0 in Midlands Division Six East.