LOOKING BACK: Star footballers shine so bright as they record a whopping 43-0 win!

The Western Star Under 18 football team beat Eastern Eagles 43-0 in a PFA Youth Cup tie 40 years ago.

Other local sporting highlights this week in years gone by . . .

20 YEARS AGO

POSH: Millionaire businessman Peter Boizot became owner of Peterborough United.

HOCKEY: Bretton Beavers moved into the third round of the National KO Cup by beating Wimbledon 5-3 with goals by Steve Gregory (2), Mike Yeoman, Claire Bowtell and Rachel Milner.

RUGBY: March fly-half Simon Fowler was banned for 28 days by the Eastern Counties disciplinary committee for kicking an opponent in a stormy game against Peterborough seconds.

RUGBY: Stilton-based Northampton Saints prop Matt Volland was picked to play for England A against Otago.

POSH: Greg Heald and Louie Donowa got the goals as Barry Fry’s side beat Walsall 2-0- in an Auto Windscreens Shield tie.

SKATING: Peterborough speed skater Robert Mitchell won a gold medal at the European Short Track Championships in Sweden.

ATHLETICS: There were wins at the Cambridgeshire Schools Cross-Country Championships for Anna Newitt of King’s (senior girls), Sarah Littlefair of Arthur Mellows (inter girls) and Rachel Stone of Ken Stimpson (junior girls).

30 YEARS AGO

RUGBY: Only one local rugby match beat the big freeze. That was between Borough fourths and Wisbech seconds and Borough won 10-0 with tries by Dave Woodhead and Alistair Bennett.

ATHLETICS: Mick Holt finished second and his Nene Valley Harriers team-mate Rod Pritchard was third in the Eastern Veterans Cross-Country Championships at Ipswich.

SQUASH: There was a shock result in the Peterborough League when Division Two table-toppers Whittlesey were beaten for the first time. They went down 4-1 to Bushfield, whose winners were Tony Caruso, Laurie Elves, Ray Proudlock and Sid Addison.

DARTS: Peterborough Sports & Leisure cruised into the quarter-finals of the prestigious Bedworth Open competition by crushing Walsall Working Mens Club 7-0. The victorious PSL line-up was Ken Summers, Pete Evison, Trevor Nurse, Nev Fountain, Dennis Harbour, Mark Waters and Kevin Spiolek.

POSH: Steve Phillips scored his sixth goal of the season to earn Noel Cantwell’s side a 1-1 draw at Division Four promotion chasers Aldershot. Goalkeeper John Smeulders, on loan from Torquay, made his Posh debut.

FOOTBALL: Blackstones extended their unbeaten run to 11 games by thumping St Ives 5-1 in UCL Division One. Their goalscorers were Neil Seconde (2), Craig Goldsmith, Ian Richardson and Dave Halliday.

40 YEARS AGO

FOOTBALL: Western Star Under 18s set a new Peterborough FA record when smashing new team Eastern Eagles 43-0 in a PFA Youth Cup tie. David Bonner scored 10, Peter McCrudden eight and Billy Allwood and Martin Bond both hit six. The only Star player not to get on the scoresheet was goalkeeper Roland Dean.

POSH: Manager Noel Cantwell signed 19 year-old Sheffield Wednesday striker Ian Nimmo on a month’s loan.

FOOTBALL: Parson Drove hammered Bourne Reserves 10-0 in the Peterborough League Premier Division with Clive Headland and Gary Scotcher scoring hat-tricks.

FOOTBALL: There were goals galore in the PFA Sunday Morning Cup. Cadge and Colman won 16-0 against Bretton Reserves with Dick Templeman scoring six, and also on the mark six times was Mick Parrott for Phorpres in their 10-0 win over Prime Movers.

HOCKEY: Max Webb scored for Peterborough Town in a 1-1 draw with Bedford.

POSH: First Division giants Tottenham Hotspur were reported to be interested in signing Posh skipper Chris Turner.

RUGBY: Perkins hammered Bedford Swifts 50-0 with tries scored by Dick Phillips (3), Roger Smith (2), Mick Runnacles (2), Roger Burrows, Myron Goss, Les Pilling and Paul Knights.

HOCKEY: There was also a big win for the Perkins mixed hockey team. They beat Pearl Assurance 6-0 through goals by Phil Burgess (2), Mick Cherry (2), Phil Williams and Barbara Charity.

50 YEARS AGO

FOOTBALL: Peterborough Sunday League side Drovers reached the last eight of the National Sunday Cup by beating Newton Amateurs from Birmingham 2-0 with goals by man-of-the-match Ray Copestake and Willie Ford. Newark Rovers, another Peterborough Sunday League side hoping for a quarter-final spot, lost 3-1 to Bromford. Malcom Pammenter scored their consolation goal.

BOXING: Fifteen year-old Peterborough bantamweight Clive Hogben picked up a fine win at a show in Bedford when unanimously outpointing P. McCawley from Luton.

POSH: Centre-forward George Adams scored both golas as Peterborough Athletic, the Posh third team, beat Holbeach 2-1 in the United Counties League. Michael Drewery, David Beaver, Dick Kwiatowski, Ray Copestake and Dave Lindsay shone for the Posh side.

FOOTBALL: Peter Treadwell (15) from Deacon’s School headed the winner for the South East as they beat the South West 3-2 in an international schoolboys trial match.

RUGBY: Ken Smith (2) and Barry Vanstone scored tries and Tom McClure added a drop-goal as Borough beat Spalding 12-8.

HOCKEY: Pat Reid and Bryn Hillson scored the goals as St Johns beat Young Conservatives 2-0.

FOOTBALL: Dave Gray scored on his debut for Stamford but the Daniels were beaten 4-1 at Grantham.