LOOKING BACK: St Mark’s were the bee’s knees at football 50 years ago

This week’s picture, sent in by Peterborough Telegraph reader Michael Simpson, takes us back 50 years. It’s of the St Mark’s School football team pictured outside the school in Gladstone Street in 1966. “We won just about everything. It was either us or Stanground,” recalls Michael. “The only person missing from the photo is our old sports teacher, the formidable Mr Laxton. I think I have remembered all the names correctly.” From the left are, back, Colin Slater (captain), Roderick Tippen, Pasquale Tuccillo, Peter Tenerowicz, Steven Mottram, Michael Simpson, middle, Phillip Berridge, Christopher Tanner, Verrol Lewis, Christopher Savage, Brian Cunnington, front, Colin Fry and Lennie Tompson.

Other local sporting highlights this week in years gone by:

10 YEARS AGO

POSH: Danny Crow got the goal as Keith Alexander’s side beat holders Swansea 1-0 in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy. Aaron McLean, signed on loan from Grays Athletic, made a sparkling debut and revealed afterwards that he’d turned down Nottingham Forest and Wolves to join Posh.

POSH: Three days later McLean scored on his Football League debut as Posh beat Accrington Stanley 4-2 at home. Crow (2) and Trevor Benjamin were the other scorers.

FOOTBALL: Britt Ciarla hit eight goals for Whittlesey Under 14s in a 12-0 Fenland Girls League win over Three Holes.

GOLF: Peterborough Milton pair Neil Presto and Ian Symonds won the Midlands Foursomes in Birmingham.

RUGBY: Borough remained on course for promotion from Midlands Division One with a 23-14 win at Market Bosworth thanks to tries by Darian Uys, Paul Cook, Ben Chan and Wimpie Jonker.

RUGBY: In Midlands East Division Four, Peterborough Lions won 32-13 at Brackley with Dan Thompson (2), Rudi van der Merwe, Chris Sheldon, Jaco Steenberg and Alex Daynes scoring tries.

FOOTBALL: The Peterborough League Division One game between Silver Jubilee and Deeping Sports was abandoned after 35 minutes when Jubilee’s Anthony Rozario sufferd a badly broken leg.

GYMNASTICS: Eye gymnast Louis Smith won the British Under 18 title in Wigan.

FOOTBALL: Sam Boon and Kaylohn Deshields both scored four goals as Whittlesey Green Under 12s beat Netherton 19-0.

FOOTBALL: Jessica Evans netted after just 15 seconds and went on to score eight times as the Netherton Under 16 girls team beat Terrington 13-0.

HORSE-RACING: Thorney trainer Pam Sly had two winners in the space of 10 minutes. Fullards won at 16-1 in the 3.30pm at Lingfield and San Antonio won the 3.40pm at Bangor at odds of 9-1.

20 YEARS AGO

ICE HOCKEY: Jon Cotton and Stuart Parker both scored twice as Peterborough Pirates beat Telford 7-4 to record their first home win of the season.

FOOTBALL Andy Ellis scored his first goal in 12 years playing for Red Lion in a 4-1 Northants Sunday Trophy win over Northants Ex-Servicemen.

HOCKEY: A last-minute penalty stroke by Steve Gregory earned Peterborough Town a 3-2 win over Cambridge University in the Adnams East League Premier Division.

FOOTBALL: Stamford and Wisbech both progressed to the second round of the FA Vase. Stamford beat Edgware 3-1 with goals by David Speedie, Steve Collins and Mick Bennett while Ian Williams scored for the Fenmen in a 1-0 win at Royston.

RUGBY: A game between Borough seconds and March Bears was abandoned with 18 minutes remaining because of ‘serious foul play’. Borough skipper Justin Beaumont, a policeman, asked the referee to call the game off for safety reasons as fists and boots flew on the pitch and skirmishes broke out on the touchline. Two players ended up in hospital - Borough’s Mark Proud with a neck injury and March skipper Kevin Steward with concussion - and two players were sent off - Borough’s Ade James for stamping and March’s Steve Howells for fighting. “It was like a scene from the Alamo,” said March committee man James Bailey.

FOOTBALL: Peterborough Boys Under 14s beat North Leicester 3-0 in the East Midlands League with goals by Liam Southgate (Stanground), Mario Palazzo (Stanground) and Daniele Santoro (Orton Longueville).

POSH: Steve Welsh left Posh for Scottish Premier Division side Dunfermline for a £58,000 fee.

POSH: Chief executive Ian Russell quit but the club refused to give details about his departure.

POSH: Striker Lee Power accused Posh boss Barry Fry of ruining his career by not playing him in the first team .

40 YEARS AGO

RUGBY: Borough won 9-4 at home to Towcestrians to become the first team to beat the Northamptonshire outfit in almost a year. Fly-half John Williams (try, conversion and penalty) scored all Borough’s points.

HOCKEY: Goals by Gill Preston (2), Carol Monks and Kath Browning earned Hunts and Peterborough Ladies a 4-2 win over Nottinghamshire.

FOOTBALL: Eye United went top of the Sunday League Premier Division with a 5-2 win over Lincoln Road Venturers. Geoff Biggs (2), John Goldsmith (2) and Peter Mitchell got their goals.

FOOTBALL: Eye United’s Saturday side also had a good win, defeating Bourne Reserves 8-2 in the second round of the PFA Senior Cup with strikes by John Jenkins (4), Mel Landin (2), Gary WIlliams and Dennis Wildman.

RUGBY: Phil Elmore scored three tries as Baker Perkins beat St Neots seconds 44-4.

POSH: John Cozens hit both Posh goals in a 2-2 draw at Northampton in Division Three.

BOXING: Focus Amateur Boxing Club’s Graham Cuthbert was an impressive winner at a show in Cambridge. Flattened by a short, sharp right after only 10 seconds, he recovered well and fought back to stop opponent Richard Oakes from Halstead in the second round.

HOCKEY: Peterborough Town seconds hammered Gaywood Park Old Boys 10-1 with tricky left-winger Zahir Abir scoring four times and Andy Myers hitting a hat-trick. John Lake, Pete Thomas and Stewart Russell also scored.

50 YEARS AGO

FOOTBALL: Peterborough Boys were unlucky to lose 1-0 to Northampton Boys in the Northants County Cup. They created far more chances but Peter Treadwell (Deacon’s) fired wide twice and skipper Ken Wade (Orton Secondary Modern) and David Friend (Eastholm) had shots spectacularly saved by the Northampton keeper.

FOOTBALL: Dave Cook scored four times for Newark Rovers as they beat Alumsca from Kettering 8-1 in the National Sunday Cup.

POSH: Gordon Clark’s side drew 1-1 with Third Division leaders Bristol Rovers at London Road. John Fairbrother scored the Posh goal.

RUGBY: Borough won 27-0 at Luton with Les Dixon scoring three tries. Jack Deacon also scored a try and kicked two conversions and a penalty.

FOOTBALL: In the Peterborough League Premier Division, Parson Drove inflicted a first defeat of the season on Ramsey Town. They won 3-0 with golals by Willie Ford, Barry White and Alan Bull.

DARTS: Hotpoint beat Walton Ex-Servicemen’s Club 6-3 to win the Peterborough Clubs League’s Flowers Cup for the fourth year running. Don Reedman hit a 180 for Hotpoint and former Posh striker Andy Donaldson was also one of their winners.

ANGLING: Whittlesey’s ‘Pont’ Redhead won the East Midland Winter League match on the Twenty Foot at Beggar’s Bridge with 7lb 12oz. Arthur McComb (Phorpres) finished second with 6lb 11oz.