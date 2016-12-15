LOOKING BACK: Scuffle breaks out between Posh players at a fans forum

A fans forum at Peterborough United made headlines for all the wrong reasons 20 years ago.

Local sporting highlights this week in years gone by . . .

10 YEARS AGO

SWIMMING: Deeping’s Rob Welbourn won a gold medal at the World Disability Championships in Durban, South Africa. He swam the anchor leg for Great Britain’s victorious 4x100m freestyle relay team.

ATHLETICS: Winners at the Peterborough Schools Cross-Country Championships were: Minor Boys - Greg Dunn (Arthur Mellows); Junior Boys - Henry Dunn (Arthur Mellows); Intermediate Boys - Richard Pawlak (Orton Longueville); Senior Boys - J. Lambert (Orton Longueville); Minor Girls - Charlie Wing (Arthur Mellows); Junior Girls - Amy Haines-Eyon (Arthur Mellows); Intermediate Girls - Charlotte Hinch (Arthur Mellows); Senior Girls - Sarah Caskey (Jack Hunt).

BOXING: Seventeen year-old bantamweight Michael Maguire from Eastfield won his eighth national title when beating Daniel Watson from Chelmsford on a third round stoppage in the final of the CYP Championships in Blackpool.

FOOTBALL: Danny Matson scored five goals as Deeping Rangers crushed Stotfold 10-0 in the UCL Premier Division. Mark Baines and Jon Stead both bagged a brace with Andy Ellis completing the rout.

20 YEARS AGO

POSH: Ken Charlery spared the Posh blushes as he hit a second-half equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Enfield in the second round of the FA Cup.

POSH: Tony Shields got the goal as Posh Youths beat Mansfield 1-0 in the Midland Purity League.

FOOTBALL: Former Posh player Milton Graham scored all three goals as UCL Premier Division leaders Stamford beat Eynesbury 3-1.

RUGBY: Thorney hammered Bedford Swifts thirds 84-0 in a friendly. Chris Beeby scored four tries and skipper Mark Harris ran in for a hat-trick,

HOCKEY: Peterborough Athletic hot-shot Andy Myers hit five of the goals as Athletic thirds beat Woodhall Spa seconds 6-0.

POSH: Morale at London Road hit an all-time low as the players criticised manager Barry Fry at a fans forum. There was also a scuffle between players following a dispute between captain Mick Bodley and former skipper Ken Charlery. Players slammed Fry’s training methods, his tactics and his management skills. Lee Power and Michal Basham, two of the most vocal critics, were offered free transfers the following day.

40 YEARS AGO

BOXING: 4,000 Dave ‘Boy’ Green fans were at the Royal Albert Hall to watch the ‘Fen Tiger’ from Chatteris capture the European light-welterweight title by stopping Frenchman Jean Baptiste Piedvache in the ninth round.

POSH: Noel Cantwell’s side were leading 1-0 at Northwich Victoria in an FA Cup second round tie through a goal by Jon Nixon when fog caused the game to be abandoned after 24 minutes. Three days later the tie was completed and Posh lost 4-0 to the Northern Premier League leaders.

FOOTBALL: Goals by Mel Landin and John Jenkins earned Eye United a 2-1 win over Blackstones in the Peterborough League Premier Division and moved them to within a point of leaders King’s Lynn.

FOOTBALL: In a Peterborough League Division Two match, Kenny Owen scored a hat-trick for Dogsthorpe in a 6-2 win over March St Mary.

RUGBY: Borough, captained by Martin Bampton, won the Hunts & Peterborough County Cup by beating Huntingdon 12-7 in the final thanks to four John Williams penalties.

FOOTBALL: British Rail progresssed to the fourth round of the Northants Sunday Cup by beating Broughton 3-1 with goals by Andy Ross (2) and Roy Phillips.

50 YEARS AGO

DARTS: Two members of the Coach & Horses team scored a 180 in their 5-4 win over the Decoy in the LVA Ladies League. They were captain Pam Carter and Rene Miller.

HOCKEY: John Mark scored seven times as city side All Saints won 8-0 at Kettering Borough.

POSH: John Mason scored for Posh in a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at Dean Court.

POSH: Goalkeeper Mick Drewery was in fantastic form for Posh Reserves as they beat Plymouth Reserves 3-2 in a Combination League game at London Road. Gordon Pulley(2) and Mike Beesley were the Posh scorers.

FOOTBALL: Three goals in the last 15 minutes earned Ramsey a 3-0 win over big rivals Huntingdon in the Peterborough League Premier Division. The scorers were Butch Meadows, Albert Pattemore and Richard Hill.

FOOTBALL: In Peterborough League Division One, Whittlesey United were comfortable 4-1 winners over St Ives thanks to goals by Gary Grant (2), Brian Cook and Bill Booth.

SWIMMING: Peter Wright picked up three trophies at Peterborough Swimming Club’s annual presentation night and Margaret Duell received two.