LOOKING BACK: Ramsey Town reach the PFA Senior Cup final

20 YEARS AGO

FOOTBALL: Leverington and Deeping won through to the PFA Senior Cup final. Deeping beat holders and runaway Peterborough League Premier Division leaders Ortonians 1-0 in their semi-final with a goal by Steve Newman while Leverington overcame Hotpoint 4-3 with Mark Garwood claiming a hat-trick.

ROWING: Peterborough City Rowing Club picked up two wins at their annual Head of the River event. Pete Essex and Graham Barks won the open double sculls and Jo Hepworth, Becky Shields, Tess Jukes, Ann Gatliffe and cox Lyndsey Jardine won the ladies senior III coxed fours.

ICE HOCKEY: Classy Canadian Claude Dumas scored seven times as Telford thrashed Peterborough Phantoms 16-0 at Bretton.

HOCKEY: Shayne Andrews (2), Steve Gregory and Kevin Bunten scored as Peterborough Town beat Sudbury 4-1 in the Adnams East Premier Division.

RUGBY: Borough beat West Norfolk 21-6 in a friendly. Chris Templeman, Tim Davison and Hywel Thomas scored their tries.

POSH: Barry Fry’s side lost 4-2 at home to Wrexham in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

30 YEARS AGO

FOOTBALL: Nicky Papworth and Franco Piergianni netted for Perkins in their 2-1 win over Yaxley in the Peterborough League Premier Division.

RUGBY: Bretton picked up a shock 25-23 win over city rivals Baker Perkins. Dave Brown scored 21 of Bretton’s points.

SKATING: Alan Fisher from Moulton Chapel stormed to a tenth successive Lincolnshire county title win at a frozen Baston Fen.

AFHLETICS: Gary Sutton (boys), Peter Bryan (youths) and Laura Allen (intermediate girls) were winners for Peterborough Athletic Club in the annual cross-country meeting at Huntingdon for the O’Neill Trophy.

RUGBY: Graham Walker scored a hat-trick of tries for Borough fourths in a 48-0 win at Skegness seconds. Other try scorers were Seen Nicholson (2), Alistair MacPhie, Alistair Bennett and Andy Wright.

FOOTBALL: Stamford Bels stormed to the top of Peterborough League Division One with a 6-2 win against Woodhouse and Sturnham. Striker Phil Rose scored three of their goals.

FOOTBALL: Keith Roberts bagged a brace as Baker Perkins beat ON Chenecks 2-1.

40 YEARS AGO

HOCKEY: Baker Perkins gained their best win of the season when thrashing Market Deeping seconds 6-0 at Alma Road. Chris Topper hit a hat-trick with John Rouse and Joe Cocker (2) also on target.

ANGLING: Stamford angler Dave Laughton caught a 7lb 5oz chub from the River Welland at Stamford which was just an ounce short of the British record.

ARCHERY: Nene Bowmen mum and daughter Joyce and Judith Asher completed a family double at the county indoor championships with Joyce taking the ladies crown and Judith the girls title.

POSH: Noel Cantwell’s side won 3-1 at home against Grimsby in Division Three with goals by Keith Oakes, Ian Nimmo and Dave Gregory.

POSH: Posh Youths beat Spurs Youths 2-0 in the South Eastern Counties League through goals by Tony Cliss and Pino Nardino.

FOOTBALL: A hat-trick by Geoff Biggs earned Eye United a 3-1 win over big rivals Western Star in the Sunday League.

HOCKEY: Paul Barber scored the Peterborough Town goal in their 1-1 draw with Wisbech.

FOOTBALL: Peterborough Rovers lost 5-2 to Buckingham Town in the fourth round of the FA Vase. Glyn Starr and Hugh Brady scored their goals.

50 YEARS AGO

POSH: Tony Millington pulled off several fine saves for Posh but Gordon Clark’s side lost 1-0 at Torquay.

BOXING: There were wins for Peterborough Amateur Boxing Club pair Kelly Sherwood and Clive Hogben at a show in Kettering. Middleweight Sherwood outpointed Dave Chambers of Warley and bantamweight Hogben beat Bruce Steed of Market Harborough - also on points.

TENPIN: Sixteen year-old Orton Longueville School pupil Marco Cereste shot to number one in the England junior rankings with a 187 average from 45 games.

HOCKEY: Geoff Ross got the goal as the Peterborough Town Sunday XI beat Mohicans 1-0.

FOOTBALL: Ramsey Town reached the final of the PFA Senior Cup for the first time in 40 years when beating Perkins 7-1. Their scorers were Butch Meadows (3), Terry Southern, Albert Pattemore, Trevor Reed and Richard Hill.

POSH: Posh Reserves won 4-3 at Crystal Palace in the Combination League thanks to goals by George Adams (2), John Fairbrother and an own goal by Chick Maynard.

RUGBY: Borough were pipped 3-0 at home by Kettering.