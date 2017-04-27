LOOKING BACK: Posh Youths beat Tottenham to reach cup final

Forty years ago this week the Peterborough United Youth team beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 to reach the final of the South East Counties League Cup.

Other local sporting highlights this week in years gone by . . .

30 YEARS AGO

POSH: Posh lost 1-0 at home to Division Four promotion rivals Wolves. Steve Bull got the goal after two minutes.

SPEEDWAY: Ian Barney led the way with 12 points as Panthers hammered Glasgow Tigers 57-21 at Alwalton.

ATHLETICS: There were two local winners in the annual ‘Round the City’ road races on Easter Monday.Diane Sutton of Peterborough AC won the Under 13 girls run and Kath Every of Nene Valley Harriers the lady veterans Over 35 race.

RUGBY: Borough Colts ran riot against Northampton Men’s Own Colts. They won 74-0 with wingers Peter Heath and Jason Reeves both crossing for a hat-trick of tries. John Ringrose and Andy McGeown each bagged a pair.

DARTS: City star Ken Summers won the Cambs Super League singles championship. He beat Johnny King from Whittlesey in the final. Pete Evison and Dennis Harbour won the doubles.

HOCKEY: Peterborough Town won the top scorers trophy at the annual Skegness Easter tournament. They were helped by a 12-0 win over army side Troopers from Aldershot. Steve Gregory scored seven goals in that game and Phil Webber four.

40 YEARS AGO

SQUASH: Seventeen year-old Neville Keir retained his Northants county junior title by beating his Eastfield clubmate Steve Gray 9-3, 9-4, 9-2 in the final.

SPEEDWAY: Boston Barracudas won a thrilling match against Panthers at the Showground, clinching a 41-37 victory with a 5-1 in the final heat. Kevin Hawkins top scored for Panthers with nine points.

CRICKET: Young Gary Rice and skipper Colin Dale were the stars for Peterborough Town as they limbered up for the new season with a five wicket win against Southill in a friendly. Rice took 4-28 in 13 overs as Southill were restricted to 135-6 and then Dale made 75 out of Town’s 136-5.

POSH: Pino Nardino (2) and Mark Heeley scored the goals as Posh Youths beat Tottenham 3-2 to win through to the final of the South East Counties League Cup.

POSH: Nardino and Heeley also found the back of the net a few days later as Posh Reserves beat Charlton 2-1.

HOCKEY: Baker Perkins chalked up their biggest ever win when smashing the Pearl second team 16-0. Chris Topper led the way on the scoresheet with six goals followed by Markham Wildman (4), Ray Liddiard (3), Pat Letts (2) and Dick Swinscoe.

50 YEARS AGO

CRICKET: Bob Burbridge returned the superb figures of 9-25 off 10.3 overs, which included a 5-0 spell, playing for the Peterborough Citizen and Advertiser team against Trustee Savings Bank at Chestnut Avenue. Phil Hoare top scored for the Citizen with 30 as they were all out for 80 and TSB were dismissed for 76.

CRICKET: Geoff Dale slammed a whirlwind 55 not out, which included two sixes and four fours, as Casuals beat Nenedale by 29 runs in a Yarnold Cup match.

ANGLING: John Crossman won the annual EMAP Championship on the Ramsey Forty Foot with 6lb 13oz.

CRICKET: Tony Hancock made 70 out of Orton Park’s 170-5 as they beat Raunds by 87 runs in a friendly.

SWIMMING: Paul Seaton won the boys trophy and Judith Bull the girls trophy for scoring most points in the Sir Harry Smith School Swimming Sports.

CRICKET: Peterborough Town skipper Tony Howorth suffered head and pelvic injuries after he was involved a three-vehicle collision on the A1 at Norman Cross. His father George was also hurt in the accident. Both were taken to Peterborough Memorial Hospital.