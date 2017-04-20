LOOKING BACK: Posh in trouble over illegal payments to players

This week 50 years ago Posh were summoned to a Football League management committee meeting to answer questions about an alleged offer of illegal payments to players ahead of an FA Cup tie at Sunderland.

Other local sporting highlights this week in years gome by . . .

30 YEARS AGO

RUGBY: Borough lost 27-10 at home to leading Eastern Counties club Ipswich. Veteran prop Dave Everitt scored Borough’s only try.

SPEEDWAY: Panthers were annihilated 52-26 at Eastbourne. Nigel Flatman (9 points) did best for the city side.

HOCKEY: Peterborough Town finished their season with a bang, beating Beeston 5-0 with goals by Simon Smith, Steve Gregory, Martin Colcott, Steve Smith and Phil Webber.

POSH: Errington Kelly kept Posh in the Division Four play-off positions with the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Tranmere Rovers.

FOOTBALL: King’s Cliffe remained in the Peterborough League Division Two promotion hunt after a 2-1 win against Oundle. Ian Gow and Tony Keal got their goals.

FOOTBALL: Perkins preserved their four-point lead at the top of the Peterborough League Premier Division with a 2-1 win over Leverington. Franco Piergianni and Dave English were their players on target.

FOOTBALL Yaxley beat Hemingford 4-2 in the Hunts Colts League Under 13 Cup final with goals by Hughie Whelan (2), Alan Whelan and Darren King.

40 YEARS AGO

POSH: Manager Noel Cantwell signed talented 16 year-old defender John Winters from Wisbech as an apprentice.

GOLF: Peterborough Milton’s Adrian Firman finished runner-up in the 36-hole Mid-Anglia Junior Classic after rounds of 73 and 71. He was pipped on countback by Leicester’s David Wells.

SPEEDWAY: Andy Hines with a flawless 12-point maximum led Panthers to a 43-34 victory over crack Czech outfit Red Star Prague at Alwalton.

FOOTBALL: Coates Athletic beat Brotherhood’s 3-2 in the PFA Junior Cup final with goals by Mick Noble (2) and Billy Shepperson. David Bonner hit both Brotherhood’s goals.

RUGBY: Stamford won the ET Cup for the third year running by beating Wittering 6-0 in the final. Russ Doyle scored the only try of the game.

FOOTBALL: Eye United defender Gary Williams hit both goals as his side beat Stamford Tigers 2-1 in the Sunday League’s Advertiser Cup final.

FOOTBALL: William Gale netted five times for Whittlesey Blue Star in a 12-1 win against Whittley Colts in the Hunts Colts League.

BOXING: Focus ABC’s Graham Cuthbert scored the best win of his career when knocking out Watton’s Alan Champion in the second round.

50 YEARS AGO

POSHJ: Peterborough United chairman John Thornley, director Geoff Woodcock and secretary Colin Pinder appeared before the management committee of the Football League in London to answer questions about an alleged offer of illegal bonus payments to players ahead of an FA Cup tie at Sunderland.

POSH: Posh goalkeeper Tony Millington starred for Wales as they drew 0-0 with Northern Ireland in Belfast. Former London Road favourite Derek Dougan sparkled for the Irish.

FOOTBALL: Wisbech did well to hold Barnet to a 1-1 draw in the Eastern Professional Floodlit League. Don Barnes hit their equaliser.

TENPIN: Three Peterborough players - John Stickley, John Mitchell and Brian Louth - were invited to attend GB trials in Preston ahead of the World Championships in Sweden.

CRICKET: Phil Coleman of Mitchells retained the Peterborough League XI captaincy when the side was selected to face a Wisbech League XI. The team was P. Coleman, G. Baxter, D. Sharpe, I. King, A. Elderkin, D. Gray, M. Swammy, B. Munday, M. Turner, C. Hamer, R. Ringrose. 12th man - M. Taylor.