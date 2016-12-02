LOOKING BACK: Marlon Brando gets in on the act for Peter Pan

Pictured 20 years ago is the Peter Pan Reserves team that played in the Sunday Combination League. The shot was taken before a McCain Cup match against Paston Villa which Pan won 4-1 with goals by Mark Leivers (2), Carl Hurry and Marlon Brando. Pictured are Ben Symonds, Jim Norris, Carl Hurry, Darren Jackson, Julian Johnson, Lee Peacock, Mark Leivers, Jonathan Clarke, Mark Kohter, Michael Symonds, Duncan Judge, Matthew Rist, Errol Brando, Mark Williams, Marlon Brando and Donald Cliffe.

Local sporting highlights from this week in years gone by . . .

10 YEARS AGO

POSH: Manager Keith Alexander banned all talk of promotion at London Road after his side moved to within a point of an automatic promotion place in League Two following a 5-2 thrashing of Torquay. Shane Huke scored the first goal of his professional career with Aaron Mclean, Ben Futcher, Richard Butcher and an own goal completing the Posh tally.

HOCKEY: Gareth Andrew (2) and Gareth Terrett scored for Peterborough Town in their 3-1 win over Formby in the National League.

ICE HOCKEY: Man-of-the-match James Archer scored a hat-trick for Phantoms in their 8-3 win over Slough Jets.

FOOTBALL: Adam Scotcher scored all four goals for Netherton as they beat Northampton side Thorplands 4-3 in the third round of the Northants Sunday Cup.

RUGBY: Peterborough Lions boosted their Midlands Division Four East (South) promotion hopes with a 26-22 win over Brackley. Rudi van der Merwe, Dan Thompson and Jaco Steenberg scored their tries.

SPEEDWAY: New Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony agreed to sponsor Panthers through his overseas property development company MRI.

20 YEARS AGO

RUGBY: Borough pipped big rivals Huntingdon 14-12 to win through to the Hunts & Peterborough County Cup final. Chris Jones and Pete Brudnell scored their tries.

ICE HOCKEY: Rock-bottom Peterborough Pirates were thumped 19-0 by Swindon in the Premier League.

FOOTBALL: Dave Stratton had a debut to remember for Sunday Combination League title fancies Belmore, scoring four times in an 8-1 win against Molins.

FOOTBALL: Ortonians, managed by Chris Judge, went 10 points clear at the top of the Peterborough League Premier Division after a 4-2 win against Wisbech Reserves. James Horner and Darren Morrow both bagged a brace.

FOOTBALL: Steve Evans’ Stamford made it through to the third round of the FA Vase with a 2-0 win at home to Lowestoft. Gavin Dolby and Mick Bennett were the goalscorers.

SQUASH: Stamford’s Tania Bailey won the British Under 19 title, beating Laura Hamilton 3-1 in the final.

HOCKEY: Goals by Tina Hings (2), Sharon Stimson (2) and Sarah Jackson earned Peterborough Town Ladies a 5-3 win against Cambridge University.

40 YEARS AGO

BOXING: Peterborough Amateur Boxing Club’s Steve Smith made it six wins on the trot when outpointing Peter Allen from King’s Lynn at a show in King’s Lynn.

FOOTBALL: Holbeach manager Freddie Watkins made a comeback at the age of 56. He took to the field for the game against Wootton Blue Cross in the United Counties League when Alex Leggatt failed to show after being involved in an accident on the way to Carters Park.

FOOTBALL: Parson Drove beat Eye United 2-1 in the big PFA Senior Cup second round replay thanks to a goal in each half by Clive Headland. John Jenkins scored for Eye.

FOOTBALL: Two goals by Andrew Wright earned Peterborough Sunday League Division One side Warmington a shock 2-1 win over Premier Division Mitchells in a PFA Sunday Cup tie. Jim Mitchell had put Mitchells ahead.

POSH: Goals by Mark Heeley, Franco Piergianni, Barry Gaunt and Micky Gynn earned Posh Youths a 4-1 win over Chelsea Youths.

RUGBY: After losing star flanker Pete Haycox with a broken hand early on, Borough struggled against South Leicester and lost 14-6. John Williams kicked two penalties for Borough.

50 YEARS AGO

FOOTBALL: Peterborough Boys beat King’s Lynn & District 3-0 at Thorney. Colin Day got the first goal, Roger Wilson the second and Peter Treadwell the third after a shot by skipper Ken Wade had been blocked.

POSH: Gordon Clark’s side hammered non-league Hereford United 4-1 in the first round of the FA Cup with goals by John Fairbrother, Johnny Byrne, Ollie Conmy and an own goal by Roger Griffiths. The crowd at London Road was 12,218.

FOOTBALL: Malcom Devitt marked his 200th appearance for Wisbech Town by scoring twice in their 3-2 win over Banbury United.

HOCKEY: Odyssians went through to the Iuvenix Cup final on the spin of a coin after a 2-2 semi-final draw with Young Conservatives. Dave Gill and Ronnie Conn scored for Odyssians and Ged Watts netted twice for Young Conservatives.

HOCKEY: Ted Belton scored both goals for the Peterborough Town Sunday XI as they beat Scallywags 2-0.

FOOTBALL: Terry Southern (2), Albert Pattimore and Butch Meadows (2) got the goals for Ramsey in their 5-3 derby win over Warboys Town in the Peterborough League Premier Division.