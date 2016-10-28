LOOKING BACK: Ken Summers and Pete Evison were big guns on the oche 30 years ago

Pictured 30 years ago is the Peterborough I darts team that began the defence of their Cambs Super League title with a 7-2 win over Peterborough II. Kevin Bedford got the Peterborough II team off to a flying start before big guns Ken Summers and Pete Evison moved in to help them surge ahead. From the left are, back, Steve Hammond, Ian Kent, Mick Hammond, Joe Hanley, Paul Johnson, Dennis Harbour, Barry Gilson, Peter Evison, Ken Summers, Trevor Abbott, front, Don Baker, John Fall, Linda Fall and Neil Evans.

Other local sporting highlights this week in years gone by:

10 YEARS AGO

RUGBY: Deeping skipper Nobby Coupland crossed for four tries as his side beat March 78-0 in Midlands East Division Six.

GYMNASTICS: Seventeen year-old Louis Smith from Eye win the junior title at the English Championships with four apparatus golds and two silvers.

FOOTBALL: Protelo hot-shot Mario Palazzo made it six hat-tricks on the trot when netting three times in his side’s 5-1 Sunday Morning League win over Star Inn.

ICE HOCKEY: Phantoms fans were shocked to hear that the club had shown the door to two of the club’s biggest players. James Morgan and Darren McKague were axed for ‘financial and performance-based’ reasons.

FOOTBALL: Reece Currie netted after 22 seconds for Parkside Under 13s and went on to score five times in an 8-3 PFA Cup win against March.

ROWING: Peterborough City Rowing Club’s James Fox joined forces with Sam Howell of St Neots to win the Junior 16 double sculls at the Tideway Pairs Head on the Thames.

RUGBY: Peterborough Lions made it four wins out of four in Midlands East Division Four by thumping Rushden 64-12.

20 YEARS AGO

POSH: Barry Fry’s side were thumped 3-0 at Luton - a fourth successive Division Two defeat.

SPEEDWAY: Panthers star Jason Crump had to settle for second place behind American ace Sam Ermolenko in the Dunlop Premier League Riders Championship.

FOOTBALL: Steve Evans’ Stamford went top of the UCL Premier Division table by smashing Newport Pagnell 8-1. Mark Drake scored four goals with Gavin Dolby (2), Milton Graham and David Speedie also on target.

FOOTBALL: Peterborough League Premier Division title favourites Perkins were stunned 4-0 by Oundle. Dean Clarke (2), Darren Paling and Paul White got the goals.

ICE HOCKEY: Peterborough Pirates remained firmly rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after losing 13-2 at Solihull and 13-3 at home to Swindon.

HOCKEY: Peterborough Town beat Dereham 5-0 in the Adnams East Premier Division with goals by man-of-the-match Peter Hings, Mark Britton, Shayne Andrews and Steve Gregory (2).

RUGBY: Borough lost 42-27 at Northampton Old Scouts. John Sismey (2), Pete Brudnell and Rich Martin scored their tries.

30 YEARS AGO

ICE HOCKEY: Peterborough Pirates came from 5-2 down to win 9-6 at British League champions Durham Wasps. Tim Peacock (4), Todd Bidner (2), Kenny McKie (2) and Doug McEwen got their goals.

HOCKEY: Former Peterborough Town player Paul Barber was the hero as England beat West Germany 3-2 in a World Cup semi-final. Barber scored two of England’s goals. England lost 2-1 to Australia in the final.

POSH: Bryn Gunn rifled home a superb winner as Posh won 2-1 at Hartlepool. Lil Fuccillo scored their first goal.

FOOTBALL: Stamford boss Paul Brackwell quit after a row with the board over players’ expenses.

RUGBY: Borough fourths stormed to a 66-0 win over Kesteven thirds with Simeon Willson and Andy Underwood scoring hat-tricks and Ian Walker and Mark Butler both crossing twice.

FOOTBALL: Thirteen year-old Jack Hunt School pupil Sherrina Cronin scored a hat-trick for Peterborough Ladies in their 6-0 win over Leighton Buzzard in the Chiltern League.

BOXING: City boxer Gary De Roux knocked out Bermondsey’s Nigel Lawrence in the first round in his second professional bout.

40 YEARS AGO

HOCKEY: Peterborough Town second XI skipper Colin Lake led his team to a 3-2 win over Letchworth by scoring two of his side’s goals. Dave Remnant got the other.

HOCKEY: Ann Fletcher scored three times as Peterborough Ladies beat Warboys 7-0.

GOLF: Robin Dennis was crowned Peterborough Milton champion after beating Richard Butlin 2&1 in the 36-hole Derek Firman Matchplay singles final.

ANGLING: Welland champion Nigel Baxter completed the local river double when winning the Nene Championship with 7lb 6oz.

FOOTBALL March Town were looking for their 11th manager in two years after sacking Graham Scarff.

FOOTBALL: Brotherhood’s Alan Garford hit seven goals in his side’s 10-0 Sunday Morning Cup defeat of Mother’s Pride. In the same competition Technical College beat Co-op 11-3 with Richard Ward scoring four goals and Alf Stripling three.

POSH: Bobby Doyle hit a fabulous winner as Noel Cantwell’s side beat Oxford 2-1 at London Road .

RUGBY: Borough beat Oadby Wyggs 14-3 with tries by Paul WIlliams, Mick Daykin and Dave Morgan.