LOOKING BACK: It’s a Jubilee derailment

Pictured is the British Rail side beaten by Nenedale in the final of the Jubilee Shield competition at Bretton Gate 30 years ago.

Andy Plowright top-scored for Rail with 35 as they made 89-7 off their 20 overs. Nenedale won by eight wickets with nearly three overs left.

From the left are, back, Bob Feek, Dave Riches, Adrian Lee, A. Rashid, Graham Plowright, Andy Plowright, front, John Clifton, Gordon Rowell, Phil Marchant, Danny Horgan and Neil Pope.

SPORT FROM THIS WEEK IN YEARS GONE BY

10 YEARS AGO

August 2006

ATHLETICS: Peterborough Athletic Club’s teenage talent Louise Hazel was called up to represent Great Britain in the heptathlon at the European Championships in Gothenburg.

POSH: Keith Alexander’s side hammered Bristol Rovers 4-1 in their opening League Two fixture with goals by Jamie Day, Richard Butcher, Simon Yeo and Lloyd Opara.

SPEEDWAY: Panthers number one Hans Andersen scored 20 points but the city side still lost 51-43 at Ipswich. Team boss Trevor Swales read the riot act to his riders afterwards saying: “We are in danger of becoming a one-man team. Hans Andersen can’t win the Elite League on his own.”

CRICKET: There was a boundary bonanza at Port Lane as Castor’s Adam Dryden (132) and Laurence Davis (85) put on a club record 190 for the second wicket against Cambridge NCI in a Cambs League match. Dryden bashed 16 fours and four sixes and Davis struck 13 fours and three sixes.

SWIMMING: Talented all-round sportsman Callum French won a silver medal in the Under 13 boys 100m butterfly at the ASA National Championships.

20 YEARS AGO

August 1996

POSH: Zeke Rowe netted twice in a 3-1 win at Southend in a pre-season friendly.

CRICKET: Peterborough Town crushed County Colts by five wickets in a Northants League Premier Division top-of-the-table clash to move 11 points clear of their nearest rivals. Skipper Dominic Ralfs took 7-26 as Colts were skittled for 70.

CRICKET: Michael Cann (69) and Adrian Cade (5-57) were the stars as Ramsey beat Huntingdon by 105 runs in the Smith Barry Cup final.

SPEEDWAY: Panthers star Ryan Sullivan finished runner-up in the World Under 21 Championship final behind Poland’s Piotr Protasiewicz.

CRICKET: Adam Milner re-acted to his first team axing in the best possible way. He hit an undefeated 106 for Market Deeping seconds in a win over Woodhall Spa.

30 YEARS AGO

August 1986

CRICKET: Postman Peter Dale delivered a match-winning performance for Peterborough Town seconds against Higham Ferrers. He struck a superb 83 not out to steer Town to 151-7 and clinch a three-wicket win.

POSH: Trevor Quow quit Posh after 11 years at London Road. The midfielder joined Gillingham for an undisclosed fee.

POSH: Lanky Les Lawrence scored twice for Posh in a 3-2 friendly win at King’s Lynn.

CRICKET: David Smith bowled Barnack to victory against Baker Perkins in the top-of-the-table clash in Rutland League Division One. The spinner took 8-39 as Baker Perkins were dismissed for 132 .Adrian Chappell then hit 73 not out for Barnack to clinch an eight-wicket win.

CRICKET: Ajaz Akhtar took 5-46 for Hunts Under 19s in a defeat by Bedfordshire.

40 YEARS AGO

August 1976

CRICKET: Dave Porter (103no), Kim Hart (50) and Bob Beeton (7-12) starred for Peterborough Town seconds in a 167-run win over Orton Park, who were all out for 41.

SPEEDWAY: Skipper Brian Clark led the way with 10 points as Panthers won 40-38 at Mildenhall.

GOLF: Malcolm Churchman was crowned Ramsey club champion after firing rounds of 74 and 71.

BOWLS: Derek Hinchcliffe (Peterborough Conservatives) and Tom Wilson (South Ward) both won two titles at the Northants county finals at Alma Road.

CRICKET: Whittlesey Sunday skipper Melvyn Beck hit his highest score of the season when making 60 in a drawn match with Spalding.

POSH: Ernie Moss scored the goal in a 1-0 Shipp Cup win over Cambridge.