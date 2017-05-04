LOOKING BACK: Hall hits six of the best for title-chasing Yaxley

Yaxley hot-shot Tony Hall fired a double hat-trick as the Cuckoos beat Wisbech Reserves 8-3 to remain in the hunt for the Peterborough League Premier Division title 40 years ago.

Other sporting highlights this week in years gone by . . .

30 YEARS AGO

HOCKEY: Bretton Beavers won the annual Roger Brummitt Memorial mixed tournament. They beat Peterborough Town 2-0 in the final with goals by Steve Gregory and Paul Graham.

CRICKET: Classy batsman Phil Dicks got Peterborough Town off to a flying statrt in the Northants League. They beat Old Wellingburians by six wickets as Dicks struck a polished 54 not out. Top Town bowler as Old Wellingburians were shot out for 155 was Neil Taylor with 4-42.

FOOTBALL: British Rail won the Sunday Mid-Anglia League Divisions 1/2 Cup by beating Bretton North End 4-2 with a Roy Blake hat-trick and a 30-yard screamer by Andy Clarke.

POSH: Bryn Gunn got both goals - the second a last-minute penalty - as Posh beat Torquay 2-1 at London Road.

CRICKET: Ketton opening bat Peter Shakeshaft scored his first century in over 35 years playing for the club. He made 111 in a Rutland League draw with Bretton.

CRICKET: Oxford University Blue Guy Franks smashed a brilliant 168 not out (six sixes and 14 fours) for Burghley Park against South Lincs League Premier Division rivals Market Deeping. The game finished as a draw.

40 YEARS AGO

CRICKET: Despite fine individual peformances from Nick Andrews (4-32) and Alan Tait (76), Peterborough Town could only draw their South Lincs League Premier Division match against Belton Park. Belton made 145-6 and Town were 134-7 in reply.

SQUASH: Bretton beat big rivals Stamford Town 4-1 in the Greater Peterborough League thanks to wins by Alan Pearsons, Heather Simpson, John Clarke and Mike O’Brien.

FOOTBALL: Title-chasing Yaxley walloped Wisbech Reserves 8-3 in the Peterborough League Premier Division with Tony Hall striking six times. Nick Musson and Roger Terrell got the other two goals.

FOOTBALL: Trevor Pike hit the only goal of the game as Spalding beat Stewart & Lloyds to remain in the UCL Premier Division title race. Stamford were also in contention after their 3-2 win at Potton. Allan Russell (2) and Marcus Burrell scored their goals.

TABLE TENNIS: Peterborough mother and daughter Evelyn and Jean Allinson won the ladies doubles at the South East Midlands League open tournament. Jean then went on to win the ladies singles title as well, beating Melanie Ringrose from St Ives in the final.

50 YEARS AGO

FOOTBALL: Willie Ford was outstanding for Parson Drove as they fought back from 4-1 down to beat Spalding United Reserves 6-4 in the Peterborough League KO Cup final.

CRICKET: Peterborough Town, captained by Cyril Stimpson in the absence of injured captain Tony Howorth, were beaten by three wickets by Northants League champions Rushden. Town were all out for just 111 with Dennis Relph top-scoring on 31 and John Hughes making 21. Rushden recovered from 93-7 to reach 112-7 with three minutes to spare. Relph, Stimpson and Jeffrey Bussey all took two wickets for Town.

CRICKET: Peterborough Town batsman Colin Dale, holder of the Evening Telegraph Single Wicket Cup, crashed out in the first round when being bowled for three by Dave Wilson.

CRICKET: Brothers Jim and Alan Weston were the key men for Brotherhoods as they walloped Yaxley in the first round of the Yarnold Cup, a six-a-side competition. Jim took 3-9 as Brotherhood’s were shot out for 34 and then the two of them - Alan (23no) and Jim (9no) - knocked the runs off with ease.