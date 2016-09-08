LOOKING BACK: Fenman given a whipping by the White Horse

Pictured 30 years ago is the Fenman B darts team. They played in Division One of the John Smith’s League and certainly weren’t one of the better teams in the division. They are pictured before suffering a crushing 7-0 defeat at the hands of the White Horse, Market Deeping, who were the league leaders. From the left are, back, Andrew Taylor, Stan Hotchkiss, Dave Ward, Steve Head, front, John Dodds, David Tubb and Suzanne Day.

Other sporting highlights from this week in years gone by:

10 YEARS AGO

SPEEDWAY: Panthers powered their way to the top of the Elite League table with a 55-34 win at home to Oxford. Richard Hall was the star of the show with 14 points followed by Jesper B. Jensen (12pts) and Hans Andersen (11pts).

ATHLETICS: Peterborough Athletic Club’s Dan Pettit won the Nene Valley 5k at Ferry Meadows in 14:44.

FOOTBALL: Paul Gauntlett helped himself to a hat-trick as Fratelli beat Limetree UTR 5-1 in the Peterborough Sunday Morning League.

POSH: New Posh striker Simon Yeo fractured his cheekbone in three places after colliding with Bury goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Visitors Bury won 1-0.

FOOTBALLER: Whittlesey United were riding high at the top of the Peterborough League Premier Division after a 2-1 win over Pinchbeck courtesy of goals by Steve Phillips and Liam Southgate.

CRICKET: Thirteen year-old Harry Chappell starred for Nassington thirds in a Hunts League win over Buckden seconds. First he hit 62 out of Nassington’s 241-9 - adding 135 for the fifth wicket with veteran Bill Taylor (69) - and then he took 5-20 as Buckden were skittled for 89.

20 YEARS AGO

CRICKET: Peterborough Town closed in on the Northants League Premier Division title after beating Northampton Saints by 63 runs. Skipper Dominic Ralfs took 6-26 as Saints were skittled for 96.

CRICKET: Ajaz Akhtar took 7-72 for Peterborough Town as they beat Market Deeping by 24 runs in the South Lincs League.

FOOTBALL: Darren Cooper bagged a hat-trick in his first start for Yaxley as they won 6-2 against Daventry.

POSH: Carl Griffiths scored in the 89th minute to earn Posh a 2-1 win at Bournemouth. It was their first Division Two win of the season.

SPEEDWAY: Panthers’ Aussie ace Jason Crump won the British Grand Prix at Hackney’s London Stadium.

CRICKET: Ketton second teamers Jon Smith and Trevor Wild smashed the Rutland League partnership record when putting on 327 for the second wicket in a win against Oundle seconds. Smith belted an unbeaten 188 and Wild made 121 as Ketton totalled 342-3.

CRICKET: Chatteris medium pacer Andy Wool took all 10 wickets in a friendly win over Wimblington, He finished with 10-15 as Wimblington were all out for 39.

30 YEARS AGO

CRICKET: Peterborough Town cruised to a six-wicket win over Old Wellingburians in the Northants League. Skipper Alan Swann made an unbeaten 53 out of Town’s 112-4. Neil Taylor (3-23) and Geoff Towns (3-26) were Town’s best bowlers.

ICE HOCKEY: Peterborough Pirates were beaten 6-5 at home by Oxford City Stars after having Canadian import Todd Bidner dismissed halfway through. Before his game misconduct charge for fighting, Bidner had scored one goal and supplied two assists.

CRICKET: Former Posh star John Cozens smashed a superb 117 for Thomas Cook in a drawn South Lincs League game against Castor.

CRICKET: Peterborough Town beat Market Deeping by six wickets in the South Lincs League. They bowled Deeping out for 115 with Adam Howorth taking 4-27 and Ajaz Akhtar 3-24.

FOOTBALL: Baker Perkins went top of UCL Division One after a 3-0 win over Thrapston. Neil Bird, Gary Scotcher and Keith Roberts got the goals.

ATHLETICS : Thames Valley Harrier Peter Rice won the Thorney 5 in 27:22 with Stan Bowles of Peterborough AC finishing runner-up in 27:50. Terry Fone of Bushfield Joggers was third in 27:59.

40 YEARS AGO

POSH: George Best scored a magical goal for Fulham as they beat Posh 2-1 in a League Cup second round replay at London Road. England’s World Cup winning skipper Bobby Moore was also in the Fulham side. The crowd was 16,476.

ANGLING: Yaxley fisherman Gerald Swallow qualified for the big £3,000 Embassy Challenge final by winning the East Midlands Regional Final on the River Witham at Kirkstead with 15lb 4oz of bream.

CRICKET: Peterborough Town thrashed Corby by 117 runs in the Northants League thanks in the main to fine batting by Colin Dale (99) and Alan Tait (60) and good bowling by Geoff Towns (5-12).

FOOTBALL: Nicky Papworth and John Jenkins scored hat-tricks as Eye United hammered Bourne Reserves 7-1 in the Peterborough League Premier Division,

FOOTBALL: There were also Peterborough League hat-tricks for Keith Sharp of Panthers in their 3-1 win over Geest Sports and for Coates Athletic’s Gary West in a 4-3 win against Dogsthorpe.

HOCKEY: Carol Monks scored three times for Saracens in a 5-0 win over Thrapston.