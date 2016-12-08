LOOKING BACK: Abbey lose the winning habit against Thorpe Wood

Picture 20 years ago is the Abbey Under 12 football team before a game against Junior Alliance Division One title rivals Thorpe Wood Rangers. Thorpe Wood won the game 1-0 with a goal by Robert Whitby. From the lefr are, back, Martin Smith, Chris Tinkler, Giuliano Staffieri, Neil Brown, Daniel Howell, Adam Crowson, Ashley Wilson, Robert Fredericks, front, Kris White, James Warner, Gary Beaver, Mark Baines, Steven Law, James Phillips and Paul Brooker.

Other local sporting highlights from this week in years gone by:

10 YEARS AGO

POSH: Keith Alexander’s side lost 1-0 to Bristol Rovers in the first round of the Johnstone’s PaintTrophy. Dean Holden was their man-of-the-match.

SNOOKER: Alan Wingfield of Court B hit the highest Peterborough League break of the week - a 65 against Orton Breaks A.

ATHLETICS: Peterborough Athletic Club’s Dan Pettit finished 36th at the European Cross-Country Champonship trials in Liverpool.

FOOTBALL: There were goals galore in the Under 18 PFA Cup. Lewis Leckie scored four for Yaxley in a 9-0 win against Farcet, David Grimwood and Alex Goymour also hit four apiece for Woodston in a 9-2 beating of Hampton, while boxer Michael Maguire claimed a hat-trick for P&T Panthers in their 5-1 defeat of Blackstones.

DOMINOES: Ebeneezers became national champions. They beat Springvale Social Club from Bilston near Wolverhampton in the final. The victorious squad who got it spot on at the finals in Bridlington consisted of Keith Semple, Mike Temperley, Gus Gausden, Roy Harker, Dave Storey, Gordon Ayres, Jim Boggers, Adrian Belson and Ged Belson.

20 YEARS AGO

SWIMMING: Alex Thurston won an incredible 14 titles at the Deepings Club Championships setting three new club records in the process.

POSH: Ken Charlery netted twice as Posh won 3-1 at Cheltenham in an FA Cup first round replay.

POSH: Lee Power scored a hat-trick for Posh Reserves in a 4-0 win over Welling in the Capital League. Mark McKeever got the other goal.

DARTS: Martin Adams picked up his ninth title of the year when winning the European Grand Masters in Holland. He beat Colin Monk, Les Wallace, Paul Williams, Andy Fordham and Mervyn King along the way.

FOOTBALL: Ramsey Town resigned from the United Counties League because of financial reasons.

FOOTBALL: Robbie Reed resigned as manager of top Peterborough League Premier Division side Perkins. He refused to say why.

FOOTBALL: Netherton Under 16s pulled off a huge shock in Division One of the Peterborough Youth League when beating unbeaten table-toppers Peterborough City 1-0 with a goal by Steve Phillips.

POSH: Liam Harrold scored twice for Posh Youths in a 7-2 win over Newmarket.#

40 YEARS AGO

FOOTBALL: City player Mervyn Garner scored eight goals for Whaplode Drove in a 16-0 win against Leverington in the Spalding Sunday League.

RUGBY: The first team game between Huntingdon and Borough was called off because of a frozen pitch but the second team clash between the two clubs went ahead. Borough ran out 40-0 winners with Don White (2), Tony Elliott, Pete Levoi, John Everitt and Geoff Barber scoring tries.

POSH: Posh Youths stormed into the semi-finals of the South East Counties League Cup by slamming Southend 4-1 with goals by Justin Fashino (2), Pino Nardino and Mark Heeley.

BOXING: Focus Amateur Boxing club had fighters in all but one of the 16 contests at their show in Dogsthorpe. Eight of them hit a winning note. They were Lennie Gloster, Ray Grout, Graham Cuthbert, Sukander Khan, Patrick Loftus, Martin Smith, Steve Kidd and Steve Plavecz.

FOOTBALL: Mel Landin struck twice and Clive Reedman also netted as Eye United beat Downham 3-1 to remain in the race for Peterborough League Premier Division honours. Eye were third just behind Leverington and King’s Lynn.

50 YEARS AGO

BOXING: Three Peterborough boxers were in action at the Huntingdon ABC show. Clive Hogben was a comfortable points winner over C. Watkins from HMS Ganges but Kelly Sherwood and Mick Dowland lost on points.

POSH: Gordon Clark’s side drew 4-4 with Swansea at home. John Fairbrother (2), Frank Rankmore and Johnny Byrne scored for Posh. Fairbother’s brace took his goals tally for the season to 18 - eight behind the Third Division’s leading scorer, Rodney Marsh of QPR.

RUGBY: A superb drop-goal in the last minute by Mick Roberts earned Deacon’s a 9-6 win over King’s in the big city schools derby. John Stafford kicked two penalties for Deacon’s and Tim Dove and Mick Pearson slotted penalties for King’s.

RUGBY: Borough lost 34-9 at Loughborough Colleges. Bill Green (try) and Jack Deacon (two penalties) scored Borough’s points.

HOCKEY: Mark Wildman hit a hat-trick for Young Conservatives in their 5-2 win over GPO.

ANGLING: Peter Barnes from Phorpres Angling Club won the big East Midlands Winter League match on the Ramsey Forty Foot Drain with 13lb 8oz.