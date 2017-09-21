YUSHAN WORLD OPEN: Perry hit by a Chinese cracker

Joe Perry crashed out of the World Open in China at the third round stage today (September 21).
The Chatteris cueman was thrashed 5-1 by home favourite Ding Junhui, the number three seed.
Perry had only one decent visit to the table when making a break of 60 to level matters in the second frame.
But then Junhui won four frames on the spin to clinch a place in the quarter-finals compiling breaks of 75, 60 and 63 along the way.
