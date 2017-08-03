Young Jarman is Hungary for success on the European stage

Local lad Jake Jarman is emerging as a British gymnastics star after excelling in the 2017 European Youth Festival in Gyor, Hungary.

The 15 year-old Deeping School pupil was part of the GB team that won a silver medal in the team event and he finished in the top five after qualifying for the individual all-round final.

Huntingdon Gymnastics Club member Jarman was joined on the podium by team-mates Jamie Lewis and Pavel Karnejenko after the trio were edged into second by Russia.

The British team, who were targeting the gold medal, finished with a score of 159.000 from their six apparatus with Russia out in front with 161.450. Switzerland claimed the bronze with 158.450.

Lewis, a 16 year-old from Woking, won the all-round final with a score of 82.200, with Russia’s Iurii Busse (80.100) and Nicolau Rossello of Spain (78.550) second and third respectively.

Jarman finished on 78.200 and was delighted.

He said: “Finishing fifth in the all-round was an amazing achievement for me because I set the target of finishing top five and I’ve done it, which is great.

“To win any medal here against such a high standard of competition is a great achievement. I was one of the youngest in the team so it feels great to win a medal.”

“The Festival has been an amazing experience, the atmosphere and the crowds have been terrrific.

“Competing against other countries and some of the best young athletes while representing my home nation is something I’m very proud of.

“We have a great team with a really positive vibe in the group. We support each other really well and they mean everything to me.

“We get each other through tough times, in competition and out, and we support each other. So it’s nice when we can share in each other’s success too.

“I’m really proud of Jamie, he came wanting to win the competition more than anything and for him to do it just makes the whole team happy.”