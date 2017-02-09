WORLD GRAND PRIX: China beats Chatteris after a nail-biter

Joe Perry was knocked out of the World Grand Prix after a nail-biting quarter-final against China’s Liang Wenbo last night (February 9).

The 43 year-old from Chatteris fought back to level three times before losing a scrappy final frame 68-44.

It was a high quality clash up until the deciding frame with Wenbo banging in two centuries and Perry replying with a smooth 122 in the sixth frame.

Perry, the world number 10, fell 40 points behind in the final frame, but a break of 44 gave him a slight advantage with two reds left on the table. Perry had chances, but it was world number 14 Wenbo who held his nerve best to claim a semi-final spot against Barry Hawkins.

Perry had beaten Martin Gould from Middlesex in a last-16 match earlier in the day at Preston Guild Hall.

Gould, a shock 4-3 winner over world number one Mark Selby in the first round, roared into a 2-0 lead but Perry battled back to edge 3-2 ahead aided by breaks of 85 in the third frame and 69 in the fifth.

Gould levelled it thanks to an impressive 70 break but Perry kept his nerve to take the last frame 67-18 and set up a last eight match with China’s Liang Wenbo later tonight.