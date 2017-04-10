WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: Perry misses out on the Crucible after horror show

Fenland potter Joe Perry won’t be taking part in the World Championships at the Crucible for just the second time in 13 years after a horror show in qualifying against Thailand professional Akani Songsermsawad.

Perry, whose was forced into the qualifying competition at Ponds Forge because his world ranking had slipped to 19 during a poor season, went down 10-9 in the second round to the world number 82.

Joe Perry in action.

“That performance pretty much summed up my season,” Perry stated. “There were a couple of highs, but lots of work needed in the close season.

“I really can’t keep playing like that. It’s been my worst season for a long time standard-wise.”

Perry led 2-0, 3-1, 4-2, 5-3 and 6-4 against Songsermsawad before losing five frames in a row to leave himslef on the bring of defeat.

But the 2008 World Championship semi-finalist reeled off three frames in a row to force a last-frame decider which he lost 77-4.

Perry managed just four 50-plus breaks in 19 frames. Songsermsawad struck the only ton and plays Mark Joyce or David Grace for a place at the Crucible.

Perry’s highlight this season was reaching the Masters Final where he lost 10-7 to Ronnie O’Sullivan. His prize money for the 2016-17 season was £193,700.