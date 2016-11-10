Tommy guns down his East rivals

Peterborough Town’s Tommy Ramsey is the under 15 champion of the East.

Cambs champion Ramsey beat England number four Joel Braddock 3-2 in an enthralling final 11-9, 9-11, 3-11, 11-4, 11-5.

It was a masterful display from Ramsey full of heart as he battled back from 2-1 down to take the title.

Braddock had beaten Tommy’s brother Ollie Ramsey 3-0 in the sem-final. Tommy Ramsey had defeated clubmate Eden Spooner 3-0 in the quarter final.

Other Town players to impress included Scott Drewery who won the under 19 plate after losing to the number two seed in the opening round of the main draw.

And Milly Prothero did exactly the same in the girl’s under 17 event.

Aiden Filimore reached the final of the under 11 boys open and reached the final where he was beaten in three tight sets by Reuben Thain.

In the boys under 11 competition Town’s Callum McGurk and Rawdon Prothero were both knocked out in the quarter-finals.

Prothero then pipped McGurk in a play-off for fifth place in a five-set thriller.

The top players from Cambs, Essex, Herts, Beds, Sussex, Suffolk and Norfolk took part in the event.

Town spokesman Graham Simms said: “The juniors at our club play to such a fantastic standard I believe we could have four or five nationally ranked players. The club is very proud of young players.”