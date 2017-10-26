Thurston makes the podium at Silverstone

Teenage whizzkid Ed Thurston has completed his season of historic car racing with a podium finish.

The 17 year-old from Market Deeping raced in the hotly contested Historic Formula Ford 1600 race at the Historic Sports Car Club’s Silverstone finals meeting at the weekend and finished third in his 1971 Elden car.

He said: “This season saw grids of 60 cars going head to head and despite having to learn most of the circuits as I went along I’m proud to say that I’ve never been out of the top 10.

“However, when I do get to a circuit I’m familiar with, it shows.

“This cements my second place at the televised Silverstone Classic international meeting earlier this year. Now my learning season is over I’m confident that there is more to come, watch this space!”

n The Historic FF1600 category has been recognised for its highly competitive nature, being nominated for the prestigious ‘Race Series of the Year’ award in this it’s 50th anniversary year.

Despite relatively unmodified 1600cc Ford engines these pre 1972 cars weighing only 500 kg with driver in them run average lap speeds of over 90mph around Silverstone and are reaching speeds in excess of 120 mph with wheels literally inches apart.