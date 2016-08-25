The Royals appointment is a first for Britain

Peterborough Royals, the city’s new American Football team for ladies, are making history once again.

They have just announced the appointment of British American Football’s first female head coach.

She is Benita Grant-Booker, a pioneer of the women’s game in the United States. She has been tasked with developing the city’s first female players.

The announcement coincides with the club setting a date for its inaugural training session, and Atlanta native Grant-Booker is keen to get to work.

“It’s an honour to be crowned head coach of Peterborough’s first ever women’s team,” she said.

“American Football is one of the best sports around and with the right motivation, foundation and commitment from our players, the Royals will be a club to look out for in the future. We’re going to make the city proud.”

Grant-Booker started her playing career with Atlanta Leopards in 2002 and in 2006, she competed in the World Championships before taking up coaching.

Mark Kerr, the club’s head of recruitment, said: “We wanted to make a statement and hope this appointment will encourage those women who may otherwise have passed to come out and give the sport a try.”

The club are holding their first open try-out at Stanground Academy on Saturday September 10. To book a place or for more infromation visit www.getready.org.uk