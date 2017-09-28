TENNIS: Castor & Ailsworth players serve up another successful year

Castor & Ailsworth Tennis Club have recently completed another very successful year.

The A team won Division Two of the Peterborough Hard Court League and now return to the top division. The men’s team were also promoted from their division in the Hunts and Peterborough League.

Mens doubles winners Mo Malkera (right) and Marwan Tarazi.

The rounds of the internal tournaments took place over the entire summer and the season was brought to an end with the finals.

The mixed final was fought out between two mother and son combinations. In a close match Isaac Rowles and Jenny Rice defeated Max and Ros Lambert 4-6 6-2 6-3.

Mo Malkera and Marwan Tarazi defeated David McPartlin and Keith Strong 7-5 6-4 in another close match in the men’s final.

In the ladies final Judy Dallas and Lisa McDonough overcame Ros Lambert and Lisa Ventour 6-4 6-3.