SPORTS CAMP: Summer sessions at Bretton Gate

Peterborough Town Sports Club are hosting a summer sports camp during the school holidays.

Squash specialists Racxsports are running camps at Bretton Gate between July 24-27 and August 7-10, but other sports including football, rounders, climbing and rounders are also available.

The squash will be divided into elite and beginners groups.

The sessions run from 8.30am-4.30pm and cost £40 per day or £120 for all four days.

Anyone signing up before July 2 will receive a free summer camp t shirt. Further information is available from info@racxsports.co.uk or from 07920 828277.