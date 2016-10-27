SNOOKER: World champ Selby too hot for Perry to handle

Joe Perry bowed out of the International Championship in China today (October 27) at the quarter-final stage.

The Chatteris cueman was beaten 6-3 by in-form world champion Mark Selby in Daqing.

Perry won the first frame 64-30 but then had to sit back and watch some superb break-building by the Leicester man.

Selby won the next five frames to open up a 5-1 lead compiling breaks of 132 and 127 along the way.

Perry pulled it back to 5-3 thanks to breaks of 64 and 86 before Selby clinched victory in a close ninth frame 64-45.