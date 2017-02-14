SNOOKER: Welsh woe for Perry

Joe Perry lost his first round match in the Coral Welsh Open at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff this afternoon (February 14).

The 43 year-old Chatteris cueman fell at the first hurdle when suffering a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Scotland’s Anthony McGill in a game that produced three century breaks.

McGill got off to a flying start winning the first two frames with breaks of 109 and 101 and then Perry compiled a 117 when levelling it up at 2-2 in the fourth frame.

McGill won the next 81-14 but Perry took it to a deciding frame with a clearance of 85.

Perry looked odds on to go through when opening up a 49-5 lead in the seventh frame but he couldn’t quite get over the line.

McGill was allowed back on the table and promptly ran up a 58 break to win it 64-49.

McGill will now meet rank outsider Igor Figueiredo, a 39 year-old Brazilian, in the second round (last 32).