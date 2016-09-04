SNOOKER: Rocket Ronnie sets the Cresset alight

Ronnie O’Sullivan thrilled the Cresset with snooker of the highest quality last night (September 3) to blow away Judd Trump in the fourth leg of their Snooker Eleven 30 Series.

The Rocket triumphed 6-0 with three century breaks to level the six-match winner-takes-all series 2-2 against the Bristolian known for his brand of ‘naughty snooker’.

Pictured at last night's big snooker event at the Cresset are from the left Ronnie O'Sullivan, organiser Lord Russell Baker of Amber Dew Events, Jimmy White and Judd Trump. Picture: David Lowndes

With John Virgo providing commentary to the crowd and snooker legend Jimmy White and Ronnie playing a doubles match with two raffle winners at the end, there was plenty of fun to mix in with the serious play.

Five-time world champion O’Sullivan began with a 114 break after both players had fouled by potting the cue ball.

In the second frame, former UK Championship winner Trump again sent the white into the pocket, this time during a break of 31 as he tried to open up the pack. That proved costly with O’Sullivan clearing up with an 84.

After taking the third frame on his second visit, O’Sullivan hit 109 to take a 4-0 lead going into the mid-session interval of this best-of-11 match.

Perhaps worrying that the evening could end prematurely, the promised 15 minute break carried on a bit longer, but despite some of the attempts by the audience to rouse Trump, the contest was soon over with O’Sullivan rattling off a 112 break in the final frame.

The overall winner of the series (most centuries will be used as tie-break) will receive £30,000.

The two players will meet next in Bradford on Saturday (September 10) before rounding off the contest in Preston the following day.