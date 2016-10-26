SNOOKER: Perry through to quarter-finals in China

Joe Perry today (October 26) won through to the quarter-finals of the International Championship in China by beating his good friend Neil Robertson 6-2 in the third round.

Chatteris cueman Perry, who meets world champion Mark Selby at the last-eight stage tomorrow in Daqing, got off to a great start against Roberston going 2-0 up with a break of 67 in the second frame.

The Australian pulled it back to 2-1 but Perry took the next three frames for a 5-1 advantage, making a break of 80 in the sixth frame.

Robertson got another frame back aided by a break of 60 but then Perry ended it in style with a score of 73.

In earlier rounds Perry beat Aditya Mehta 6-3, compiling superb breaks of 136 and 101 along the way, and Andrew Higginson 6-5, which included a 137 break.