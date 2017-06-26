SNOOKER: Perry makes the last eight in Latvia

Joe Perry reached the quarter-finals in the first world ranking tournament of the season, the Kaspersky Riga Masters in Latvia.

The Chatteris potter came through three rounds before suffering a 4-0 exit at the hands of in-form Ryan Day, who went on to beat Stephen Maguire 5-2 in yesterday’s final.

In the first round Perry edged through 4-3 against David Gilbert compiling breaks of 55, 56 and 58 and then in round two he breezed past Tian Pengfei 4-0, winning the last frame with a 129 clearance.

Next up was Paul Davison and Perry won a low-scoring match 4-1.