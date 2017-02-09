SNOOKER: Perry makes Grand progress

Joe Perry won through to the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix this afternoon (February 9).

The 43 year-old from Chatteris beat Martin Gould from Middlesex 4-3 in a topsy-turvy second round match at the Preston Guild Hall.

Gould (35), a shock 4-3 winner over world number one Mark Selby in the first round, roared into a 2-0 lead but Perry battled back to edge 3-2 ahead aided by breaks of 85 in the third frame and 69 in the fifth.

Gould levelled it thanks to an impressive 70 break but Perry kept his nerve to take the last frame 67-18 and set up a last eight match with China’s Liang Wenbo later tonight.

Perry is ranked 10th in the world and Wenbo 14th.