Joe Perry’s return to top form continued in Lancashire this afternoon (January 24).

The 42 year-old Chatteris potter, who produced some sparkling snooker last week to reach the final of the Dafabet Masters in London, was a 5-0 winner in the first round of the China Open qualifiers at the Preston Guildhall.

He came up against Welshman David John and breezed through a one-sided match with breaks of 68, 69, 94, 136 and 75.

His 136 is the highest of the tournament so far.