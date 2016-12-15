SNOOKER: Perry breezes into the last 32 of the Scottish Open

Joe Perry believes a consistent match was exactly what the doctor ordered as he breezed his way to the Coral Scottish Open last 32 with a whitewash victory over Hossein Vafaei Ayouri yesterday (December 14).

Despite managing to scrap out victories, the Chatteris potter has been struggling for form in recent weeks - but he managed to find his rhythm again at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena.

In truth, the world number eight barely gave Vafaei a chance, opening up his account with a superb break of 106, his 15th century effort of the season.

And from there Perry asserted his dominance, denying the Iranian even a pot in the third frame, wrapping the game up in assured fashion with 59 to his name.

“I felt alright today, I felt composed among the balls and I’ve had a lot of demons recently in terms of the consequences of losing, but I just played snooker and luckily that’s paid off,” he said.

“I always go into the game with freedom, but matches haven’t really allowed me to take that forward.

“Usually I’ve had an edgy start and that lack of confidence comes back but I didn’t miss those easy balls and got off strongly.

“With the way I’ve been playing it was nice to get off to a positive start, it’s good to get that confidence boost and it was just all good.”

Despite being far from content with his performances, Perry has in fact enjoyed a good season, making the 2016 World Open final before losing out to Ali Carter.

It’s a run which has helped him win 65 per cent of his matches, though a title has thus far eluded him heading into the Christmas break.

But Perry feels it’s performances like this that can change the feel of a season, with mixed feelings in his head about the upcoming Christmas rest come the tournament’s end.

“Form can change in an instant and it can go as quick as you know it,” he added.

“Something can just click and you start seeing the game differently so hopefully this can be a little bit of a turning point for me.

“From out of nowhere you can get a little bit of something good and that can be massive. You don’t necessarily go on to win the tournament but you feel the confidence come back.”

Perry takres on Rob Wilkins in the third round later today.

