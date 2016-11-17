SNOOKER: Perry bows out in Belfast

Joe Perry bowed out of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast at the third round stage this afternoon (November 17).

The Chatteris cueman, who considered himself fortunate to be in the last 32 after his unimpressive 4-3 win against Jimmy Robertson in round two, came a cropper 4-3 against Jack Lisowski, a 25 year-old from Gloucestershire.

Perry (42), the tournament’s number six seed, has been struggling all week and his best break today was 50.

Lisowski made breaks of 100 and 91.

Frame scores (Lisowski first): 34-78, 100-25, 33-86, 76-22, 101-11, 51-60, 76-62.