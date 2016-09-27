SNOOKER: Perry bows out Grace-fully

Joe Perry’s disappointing start to the 2016-2017 season continued at the European Masters qualifying tournament in Preston today (September 27).

The Chatteris cueman suffered a first round defeat in the Shanghai Masters last week and there was another early exit for him at the Preston Guildhall.

He surrendered a 3-1 advantage against David Grace from Leeds to bow out 4-3.

He lost the first frame 83-25 but rallied to win the next two 69-27 and 69-37.

He then compiled a sparkling break of 89 to win 104-8 and was looking good for a place in the next round.

But the Yorkshireman won the last three frames 68-22. 97-7 and 113-1 with a 113 clearance.