SNOOKER: ‘Embarrassing’ Perry blown away by whirlwind

Chatteris cueman Joe Perry called his display ‘embarrassing’ after slipping to a 5-3 defeat to Jimmy ‘Whirlwind’ White in the second round of the German Masters in Berlin today (December 9).

The whirlwind is more of a gentle breeze these days. but he fought back from 3-0 down to reel off five frames in a row.

Perry, who is ranked number eight in the world, contributed just one half century break and lost a 50 point lead in the final frame.

The Fenland Potter took to Twitter after the game to say: “Embarrassing! I’ve been very poor for a long time now.”

Perry had beaten Kurt Maflin 5-3 in the first round yesterday. He again started fast with a century and two half centuries in the first four frames.

Perry is 15th in the money list this year with just over £72k in prize money.