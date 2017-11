Have your say

Joe Perry was well beaten in the second round of the Shanghai Masters in China today (November 15).

The Chatteris potter came up against ‘Rocket’ Ronnie O’Sullivan and suffered a 5-1 defeat.

Perry took the first frame 77-15 but then O’Sullivan won the next five, making breaks of 127, 56 and 58 along the way.

O’Sullivan meets Barry Hawkins in round three.