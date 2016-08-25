Rocket Ronnie promising some real fireworks at the Cresset

Two of the world’s finest ever snooker players will be setting the green baize alight at the Cresset next month.

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump will clash in the fourth leg of the new and exciting Snooker Eleven 30 Series on Saturday September 3.

The format for the series allows players just 30 seconds to take a shot and the audience are encouraged to make themselves heard as they cheer on their heroes.

“Forget the silent gentlemanly atmosphere of the snooker halls - this is rock and roll snooker all the way,” said one of the promoters Lord Russell Baker.

Speed is of the essence and both players are quick. O’Sullivan, as his nickname the ‘Rocket’ suggests, is lightning quick.

Yet, O’Sullivan actually trails 2-1 in the six-match winner-takes-all (£30,000) series.

Judd won the first leg 6-5 in Surrey and followed that up with a 6-4 win in Belfast at the start of June in front of 2,000 fans. In Goffs in Ireland at the weekend, O’Sullivan pulled it back to 2-1 with a brilliant 6-5 win compiling breaks of 120, 110, 103 and a modest 71.

O’Sullivan is the current 2016 Masters Champion, a title he won for the sixth time in January. Add to that his five world titles, five UK titles, most ever competitive centuries and the fastest ever 147 break and you have a player who many regard as the greatest ever to hold a snooker cue.

Trump is the future. With his brand of ‘naughty snooker’ he has proved he can stand toe-to-toe with the ‘Rocket’.

At their last match-up, the 2015 Grand Prix Final, it was Trump who triumphed 10-7.

O’Sullivan is hungry for revenge and he’s loving the new format.

He said: “The format doesn’t suit all the players, but the ones who are suited to it are loving it.

“I can see TV loving it too, and wanting to make it into a series of events just like 20/20 cricket. It’s no good to have just the odd event, it needs to be regular for people to engage in it, and stay with it, and support it, which will help make it become established.

“It’s faster, more attacking snooker that could revolutionise the sport like 20/20 cricket. I’d like to see it as a new type of snooker, a bit like 20/20 cricket. I do believe everyone will love it and want more. It’s going to excite the spectators.

“Guys like me and Judd have a duty to make snooker entertaining. We are capturing a different audience to the one that watches snooker now, which I think is important for the sport to grow.”

Lord Baker, managing director of Amber Dew Events, who are promoting the event with Snooker Legends, added: “I am sure the new format will bring renewed excitement into the game of snooker.”

The match referee will be Michaela Tabb while John Virgo will provide frame by frame match commentary.

For tickets call the Box Office on 01733 265705 or visit https://cresset.ticketsolve.com

Limited VIP packages are available where you can meet both the players before the match in a private drinks reception.