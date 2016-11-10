Peterborough kickboxers on top of the world in Portugal

Peterborough fighters ruled the world at the big kickboxing championships in Portugal.
The Peterborough BCKA club had six fighters in action at the WKC (World Kick-boxing Council) World Championships at the Grande Real Santa Eulalia in Albufiera and not only did they all win medals but four of them won three world titles apiece.
The fab four were Jaden Harris, Leon Gold, Eddy Paddock and Freya Molloy with Harris also winning silver and bronze medals and Paddock a silver.
Other countries attending the championships were Spain, Germany, Norway, Ireland, Slovakia, Egypt and Pakistan.
Peterborough BCKA chief instructor Andy Whitwell was naturally thrilled to bits with the achievements of his students.
He said: “They all fought extremely well against some of the world’s best fighters and I am so very proud of them.
“I’m always saying to them ‘train hard, fight easy’ and once again that was the case. They had all trained so hard for the event and the dedication paid off. Their fitness was superb. They are a credit and an example to all martial artists.”
Anyone wishing to join BCKA can contact Whitwell on 07969792286.
Peterborough BCKA results at the World Championships:
Jaden Harris
Junior Women Under 50kg Points - World Champion
Junior Women Under 50kg Continuous - World Champion
Ladies Under 60kg Continuous - World Champion
Ladies Under 60kg Points - Silver
Ladies Under 55kg Points - Bronze
Leon Gold
Men’s Under 75kg Points - World Champion
Men’s Under 75kg Continuous - World Champion
Men’s Team - World Champion
Zac Culpin
Traditional Chinese style Kata - Silver
Traditional Weapons Kata - Silver
Ashton Brannigan
Boys Under 35kg Continuous - Bronze
Boys team - Silver
Eddy Paddock
Cadet Boys Under 55kg Points - World Champion
Junior Boys Under 60kg Points - World Champion
Cadet Boys Under 55kg Continuous - World Champion
Cadet Boys Team - Silver
Freya Molloy
Cadet Girls +60kg Points - World Champion
Cadet Girls +60kg Continuous - World Champion
Ladies -65kg Points - World Champion
Peterborough also had a winner at the WKKC (World Karate & Kickboxing Commission) Championships at the City West Hotel in Dublin.
That was Bethany Jones, the chief instructor at the JAMA club.
Representing England, she came up against world-class kickboxers from other countries as far afield as Canada and USA, and won a gold medal in the lades team event and bronze medals in the ladies Under 50kg semi-contact and Under 50kg light contact.
And that was a great effort seeing as she’s taken seven months off this year due to injury.
Anyone interested in joining JAMA can visit www.jamakickboxing.com or call mobile 07479564918.
Peterborough Freestyle Club kickboxer Kyle Findley, son of former world karate and kickboxing champion Clifton Findley, was also competing in Dublin and came away with a silver medal in the men’s Under 75kg category.
He just missed out on gold losing to an American opponent by three points in the final.