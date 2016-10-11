Peterborough gymnast Louis Smith facing “expulsion” from British Gymnastics team

Peterborough’s four-time Olympic medallist Louis Smith is facing “suspension or expulsion” by British Gymnastics over a video in which he seems to mock Islam.

The video, filmed by Smith and obtained by The Sun, appears to show him laughing while retired gymnast Luke Carson mimics Islamic prayer practices.

Smith, who won pommel horse silver at Rio 2016, later said he was “deeply sorry” for his “thoughtless actions”.

British Gymnastics said: “We will be investigating the behaviours reported.”

In a statement, the governing body added: “Members who break our code of conduct can face suspension or expulsion from our organisation.”

Smith, who has won medals at the past three Olympic Games, has already been censured twice this year by British Gymnastics.

In April, the 27-year-old apologised for questioning the judging at the British Championships, where he was beaten to pommel gold by Max Whitlock.

He was also reprimanded in June for posting an image on social media of an American gymnast, who was 16 when the photograph was taken, accompanied by a comment British Gymnastics said was “unbefitting to a participant”.

That reprimand was to remain on his record for two years with the added warning “any further misconduct may lead to even greater consequences”.