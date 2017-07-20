OPEN DAY: Come and join the most ferocious females in Peterborough

The Peterborough Royals burst onto the scene last September, marking the arrival of the area’s first and only women’s American Football team.

And on Saturday (July 22), the city’s most ferocious females return and they want you to join them.

The Royals are opening their doors to new recruits from 10am at Stanground Sports Centre, giving an opportunity for local women to try an exciting new sport for themselves as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of an important second season.

Whilst victories were hard to come by, the Royals made a mark in their debut year, notching up impressive performances against seasoned opposition and making great strides under head coach, Benita Grant-Booker, a pioneer of the women’s game in her native Atlanta, Georgia.

With players aged 18 to 50 and boasting all shapes and sizes, the Royals message is clear - there’s a place for you on this unique team with positions to suit all skills and body types.

What’s more, for experienced female athletes, the Royals represent an opportunity to perform on an international stage with versatile rookie Michelle Bark recently invited by Great Britain head coach Jim Messinger to take part in the national team’s preparations for the World Championships in Canada.

Newcomers are advised to bring suitable sports clothing, plenty to drink and though not essential, studded footwear is advised.

For more information, contact the Royals on social media. Facebook /PeterboroughRoyals or Twitter @PtownRoyals