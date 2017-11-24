NORTHERN IRELAND OPEN: Joe ‘Dunn’ in by slowcoach

A frustrated Joe Perry admitted he couldn’t cope with the sluggish play of opponent Mike Dunn as he suffered a shock loss at the Dafabet Northern Ireland Open.

Dunn’s slow play proved to be a bone of contention for the Wisbech potter, visibly agitated at being unable to find a rhythm in Belfast in his bid for the quarter-finals.

That meant a 4-1 defeat was to come his way, with Perry the only player to make a break greater than 50 – much to his disappointment.

Only getting on the board at 3-0 down proved too little too late for the world No.22, admitting his mentality at the style of Dunn’s play was not where it should be.

“I was poor, I wanted to get off to a good start against him because I don’t like playing him, I don’t like the way he plays and it all snowballed from there,” he said.

“I got frustrated and I’m disappointed in myself for that – he’s a lovely guy but I just hate playing him.

“He’s got a very unique style and a lot of players will say that they’re not a big fan, it is difficult to play, it was always going to be a funny game and I’d have rather played against better players.

“I’ve got off to a good start and missed an easy red in the first frame and never really got back into that first one after that.”

Next up for Perry is the UK Championships in York, a venue where he has previously been a two-time semi-finallist.

And with his form heading in the right direction, there’s no reason why this one couldn’t go the same way.

But the Wisbech cueman knows room for improvement is still evident.

“My game has been good, I feel like I’m hitting the ball better,” he added.

“There is still a lot to work on, I won’t pretend my game is in top shape, but I’ve got things to build on.

“The UK Championships are a good competition, a proper tournament and you always look forward to it.”

