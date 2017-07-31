MOTORSPORT: Thurston passes Silverstone test but still has to pass his driving test!

A Stamford teenager who hasn’t passed his driving test yet was one of the stars of the show at a massive motor-racing meeting at the weekend.

Seventeen year-old Ed Thurston was the youngest driver taking part in the Historic Car Racing meeting at Silverstone and thrilled the crowd with his driving skills in the race of the day.

Ed Thurston in action at Silverstone. Picture: JEP Photography

Thurston was competing in the Historic Formula Ford category for pre-1971 cars and finished second in his 1971 Elden Mk8 after being involved in a thrilling five-car tussle.

He set the fastest lap of 93.1mph and could well have won the race had it not been for an unlucky spin early on.

In an event where half-a-million pound race budgets are not that unusual and cars worth up to £30 million each take part, it was even more remarkable that Thurston’s car was prepared in a garage by his dad’s mate.

Thurston, who turned 17 in April, holds an international racing licence but hasn’t taken his driving test yet. After a career in Historic Karts, he is in his first season racing cars.