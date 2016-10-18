MOTORSPORT: Silverstone success for Bourne ace Tilley

Bourne racer Benn Tilley ended his season on a high note at Silverstone at the weekend.

Tilley was in action in the last round of the HSCC Historic Formula Ford championship and after an eventful weekend he finished in a credible fourth place overall despite having two non-finishes.

There were 48 cars entered so they had be split into two heats with the first six cars from each heat automatically going through to the main race.

In the first race Benn was in fifth place when his throttle cable broke so he had to retire.

After a mad rush to get it repaired he was back on the grid in 22nd place in the next qualifier for the final. And against the odds he managed to get through the whole of the grid to win the race and put himself 13th on the grid for the final.

In the final he finished a superb third overall and was awarded driver of the day, a fabulous end to a great racing year.