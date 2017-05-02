MOTORSPORT: Historic second place for Tilley

Local racing driver Benn Tilley picked up a podium placing at the Donington Historic Festival at the weekend.

The 17 year-old from Bourne drove a 1962 Lotus 22 Formula Junior single seater car loaned to him by a friend of his dad’s and did well to qualify third out of the 33 entries.

In the big race on Saturday, he made a slow start but after six laps was bang on the pace and he picked his way through the field for a second-place finish.

He said: “It was the first time I had driven the car and it was a little more difficult to get off the grid than the Formula Ford I’m used to. Hopefully I will get another chance to race the car later on in the month at the Silverstone meeting.”